Defense was the name of the game for the Potomac Panthers Tuesday night, as they cruised to a 16-8 lead through the first quarter and never looked back in winning their Cardinal District opener 56-20.
Junior Lajayla Lipscomb scored first for the Panthers, while Kelana Johnson put the Eagles on the board for the first time of the night. Potomac expanded their lead even further in the second quarter, holding Freedom to just four points while scoring 19 to take a 35-12 lead into the half.
The third quarter was significantly more competitive than the first two with the Panthers expanding their lead to 46-20 through the scoring efforts of senior Natayvia Lipscomb, who finished with a game-high 18 points.
Potomac’s Abigaile Agyekum scored the first points of the second half, dropping in a layup at the 6:30 mark to expand the lead to 25. A minute later, Freedom’s Kenneah DeGuzman hit the first of two free throws to make it a 37-13 game.
After a layup tacked on two more to bring the Eagles (0-1, 1-4) within 22, a three point shot by Lipscomb sparked a 7-2 run for the Panthers that was finally brought to an end by a near and-one for DeGuzman.
The fourth quarter was all Potomac, as they shut out Freedom while scoring 10 points of their own. Freshman Olivea Puller opened with a layup just under a minute and a half in, and Lajayla Lipscomb (10 total points) added four more points of her own. Taylor Allen also scored 10 points for Potomac.
Potomac (1-0, 4-1) held DeGuzman to a season-low eight points. The sophomore entered the game averaging 22 points a game. DeGuzman played at Potomac her freshman year and started this school year there as well before transferring to Freedom right before preseason practice began.
While acknowledging the foul troubles faced by the team, Potomac head coach Shanice Fuller also expressed a great amount of pride for how her team played. “They wanted it, and they played like it,” she said, going on to also praise the defense. “They put on a huge amount of pressure and shut down their [Freedom’s] top scorer.”
