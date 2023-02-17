FIRST TEAM
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Lajayla Lipscomb, Potomac, SR
AJ Jones, Colgan, SR
Gabby Jackson, Woodbridge, JR
Trinity Henderson, Woodbridge, JR
Kenneah DeGuzman, Freedom, JR
Brianna Long, Colgan, JR
Farrah Abdallah, Hylton, SR
Taylor Allen, Potomac, SO
Player of the Year: Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac SR
Coach of the Year: Shanice Fuller Potomac
SECOND TEAM
Keilani Johnson, Freedom, SO
Tiana Jackson, Potomac, SR
Keilana Johnson, Freedom, SO
Audrey Williams, Colgan, SO
Aaliyah Thrash, Hylton, SO
Olivea Puller, Potomac, SO
Tytianah Smith, Woodbridge, SR
Andrea Countiss, Gar-Field, SR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.