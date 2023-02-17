IN Colgan vs Potomac Girls Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_3524.jpg
Driving hard to the basket Potomac's Lajayla Lipscomb (13) finds an opening in the Colgan defense on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Lajayla Lipscomb, Potomac, SR

AJ Jones, Colgan, SR

Gabby Jackson, Woodbridge, JR

Trinity Henderson, Woodbridge, JR

Kenneah DeGuzman, Freedom, JR

Brianna Long, Colgan, JR

Farrah Abdallah, Hylton, SR

Taylor Allen, Potomac, SO

Player of the Year: Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac SR

Coach of the Year: Shanice Fuller Potomac

SECOND TEAM

Keilani Johnson, Freedom, SO

Tiana Jackson, Potomac, SR

Keilana Johnson, Freedom, SO

Audrey Williams, Colgan, SO

Aaliyah Thrash, Hylton, SO

Olivea Puller, Potomac, SO

Tytianah Smith, Woodbridge, SR

Andrea Countiss, Gar-Field, SR

