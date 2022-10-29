Whether it was borne out of desperation, patience, or just Potomac’s ever-present athleticism, the Panthers used a multiple-set offense and timely defensive pressure to beat host Woodbridge, 35-14, Friday night.
For Potomac (4-5 overall, 2-3 in Cardinal District play), a loss could have been disastrous, although not completely fatal to their playoff chances. With the loss, Woodbridge now has an identical record to Potomac.
But even after Potomac sophomore starting quarterback Damian McDonald suffered a slight knee injury while scoring the Panthers’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run, Potomac’s offense didn’t skip a beat because senior backup Jack Steele completed a couple clutch passes and Felix Hammond-Donkoh and Jonathan Richardson picked up some important runs in Wildcat sets, especially while amassing a 21-0 halftime lead.
A proud Potomac coach Jajuan Johnson praised the work of all his players, but especially the offensive line, following the game. Johnson also noted his team is a mixture of veterans and young players and continues to evolve.
"It [the multiple set offense] is something we’ve been working on the past couple weeks,” Johnson said. “But I am proud. We are still learning and growing, but we are coming together and we showed that tonight.”
After McDonald’s initial run, senior running back Andre Persons scored on a 6-yard run before Potomac’s defense induced a key lost fumble just before halftime that proved to be one of the most important of the game since it put the Vikings on their heels.
Abram Bashaw induced the hit that jarred the ball loose and Hammon-Donkoh recovered it near the Woodbridge 40. Soon thereafter, Nigel Heymann ran it in from the 2 to make it 21-0.
“[Having multiple looks] helps them be successful and move forward,” Johnson said. ”That’s what we preach. Just move forward.”
Woodbridge’s offense stalled under starting quarterback Ethen Horne (including an interception) in the first half, so junior Amaan Lewis took over in the second half. Lewis completed 8 of 14 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, including passes of 7 and 9 yards to Michael Dankwa.
Johnson was asked if Potomac’s energy, which included forcing two turnovers, stemmed from the possibility of their playoff hopes being damaged by a loss.
“I don’t think that played a role,” Johnson said. “Honestly we are in a position to control our own destiny. We are going to enjoy the win, but then get back to work. We will do the math later.”
POTOMAC (4-5, 2-3) 7 14 7 7—35
WOODBRIDGE (4-5, 2-3) 0 0 7 7—14
1st QUARTER
P—McDonald 2 run (Grant kick), 5:34
P—Persons 6 run (run failed), 3:21
2nd Quarter
P—Heymann 2 run (Persons run), :33
3rd Quarter
P—Buie 18 pass from Steele (run failed), 4:46
W—Dankwa 7 pass from Lewis (Carney kick), 1:24
4th Quarter
P—Richardson 12 run (Hammond-Donko run), 6:44
W—Dankwa 9 pass from Lewis (Carney kick), 4:23
Individual statistics
Rushing—Potomac, Heymann 13-49, Richardson 10-38, Hammond-Donkoh 10-62, Kamara 6-16, Gardner 1-10,Thomas 1-1; Woodbridge, Dankwa 7-29, Horne 7-27, Lewis 2-22, Johnson 1-4.
Passing—Potomac, Steele 3-3-0-62, Woodbridge, Horne 2-6-1-15, Lewis 7-14-0-96.
Receiving—Potomac, K. Lewis 1-40, Morgan 1-18, Benatiz 1-4; Woodbridge Dankwa 5-35, Lambert 2-37, Williams 2-16, Swedock 2-9 Horne 1-8, Johnson 1-4.
