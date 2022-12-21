The following Prince William County high school senior football players are expected to sign Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. They are:

Kendall Bannister, Freedom-Woodbridge, Ohio

TJ Bush, Freedom-Woodbridge, Liberty

Amare Campbell, Unity Reed, North Carolina

Ty Gordon, Battlefield, Syracuse

Ja’bari Odoemenem, Woodbridge, Maine

Cole Surber, Patriot, University of Virginia

Caleb Woodson, Battlefield, Virginia Tech

Note: Bannister, Campbell and Bush are the only players in the group scheduled to graduate early and enroll in college in January. 

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

