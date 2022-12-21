The following Prince William County high school senior football players are expected to sign Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period. They are:
Kendall Bannister, Freedom-Woodbridge, Ohio
TJ Bush, Freedom-Woodbridge, Liberty
Amare Campbell, Unity Reed, North Carolina
Ty Gordon, Battlefield, Syracuse
Ja’bari Odoemenem, Woodbridge, Maine
Cole Surber, Patriot, University of Virginia
Caleb Woodson, Battlefield, Virginia Tech
Note: Bannister, Campbell and Bush are the only players in the group scheduled to graduate early and enroll in college in January.
