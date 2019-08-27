NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE POSITION YEAR
Brandon Benson Hylton (’17) Bucknell S Junior
Dominic Benson Woodbridge (’16) San Diego State WR Junior
Patrick Bentley (Patriot ‘17) JMU QB R-Sophomore
Jacarri Braddy Hylton (’18) Robert Morris DL Sophomore
Darrian Brokenburr Colgan (’19) Howard DL Freshman
Josh Burdsall Forest Park (’19) Old Dominion CB Freshman
Matt Burrell Hylton (’15) Sam Houston State OL Senior
Kyree Campbell Woodbridge (’16) Florida DT Junior
Dallas Caporelleti Hylton (’18) Morgan State OL R-Freshman
Chayce Chalmers Stonewall Jackson (’19) Virginia DB Freshman
Henry Chibueze Woodbridge (’18) Liberty OL R-Freshman
Jean-Luc Childs Forest Park (’15) Louisville OL R-Junior
Ryan Coll Battlefield (’19) Richmond OL Freshman
Keyshawn Copeland Hylton (’19) Bucknell QB Freshman
Silas Dzansi Hylton (’16) Virginia Tech OL R-Sophomore
Reggie Floyd Stonewall (’16) Virginia Tech S Senior
Brailyn Franklin Battlefield (’17) Sam Houston State DE R-Sophomore
Josh Fuga Freedom (’19) Virginia Tech DL Freshman
Jesus Gibbs Potomac (’18) Towson DL R-Freshman
Marquis Hall Potomac (’17) Norfolk State LB R-Sophomore
Andrew Hardin Woodbridge (’18) Sacred Heart DB Sophomore
Daniel Horne Hylton (’17) Georgetown OL Junior
Jalen Howard Woodbridge (’19) Villanova DL Freshman
Dashaun Jerkins Woodbridge (’18) Vanderbilt DB R-Freshman
Zac Kerxton Battlefield (’16) Villanova WR Senior
Mike Kosar John Paul (’19) Virginia TE Freshman
Eric Kumah Forest Park (’16) ODU WR Graduate student
Tavon Matthews Woodbridge (’19) ETSU OL Freshman
De'Shun Mickens Hylton (’18) Lehigh WR Sophomore
Bryce Miller Hylton (’19) Howard LS Freshman
Aaron Moore Potomac (’18) ODU WR R-Freshman
Jakai Moore Patriot (’19) South Carolina OL Freshman
Agustin O’Connell Hylton (’17) William & Mary OL R-Sophomore
Isaac Owusu-Appiah Osbourn Park (’19) Coastal Carolina OL Freshman
Collin Parker Battlefield (’16) William & Mary S Junior
Corey Parker Battlefield (’15) William & Mary S Senior
Kevin Peprah Woodbridge (’18) Sacred Heart DL Freshman
Thyrick Pitts Forest Park (’17) Delaware WR R-Sophomore
Eric Roy Hylton (’18) Morgan State DB Freshman
Nick Shablom Battlefield (’16) Penn TE Senior
Ricky Slade Hylton (’18) Penn State RB Sophomore
Malachi Smithen Gar-Field (’18) Norfolk State WR R-Freshman
Erik Surratt Woodbridge (’19) Central Connecticut WR Freshman
Gionni Terrell Forest Park (’18) JMU CB R-Freshman
Devin Whitaker Stonewall (’19) St. Francis DB Freshman
Antonio White Osbourn (’19) Elon DB Freshman
Donovan Williams Hylton (’16) UConn TE Senior
Trent Wilderbraithwaite Potomac (’14) Marshall WR R-Senior
r=redshirt
