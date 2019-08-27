Fuga_Josh_19FB_HEADx.jpg

Freedom HS graduate Josh Fuga (Va. Tech)

NAME    HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE POSITION YEAR

Brandon Benson Hylton (’17) Bucknell S Junior

Dominic Benson Woodbridge (’16) San Diego State WR Junior

Patrick Bentley (Patriot ‘17) JMU QB R-Sophomore

Jacarri Braddy Hylton (’18) Robert Morris DL Sophomore

Darrian Brokenburr Colgan (’19) Howard DL Freshman

Josh Burdsall Forest Park (’19) Old Dominion CB Freshman

Matt Burrell Hylton (’15) Sam Houston State OL Senior

Kyree Campbell Woodbridge (’16) Florida DT Junior

Dallas Caporelleti Hylton (’18) Morgan State OL R-Freshman

Chayce Chalmers Stonewall Jackson (’19) Virginia DB Freshman

Henry Chibueze Woodbridge (’18) Liberty OL R-Freshman

Jean-Luc Childs Forest Park (’15) Louisville OL R-Junior

Ryan Coll Battlefield (’19) Richmond OL Freshman

Keyshawn Copeland Hylton (’19) Bucknell QB Freshman

Silas Dzansi Hylton (’16) Virginia Tech OL R-Sophomore

Reggie Floyd Stonewall (’16) Virginia Tech S Senior

Brailyn Franklin Battlefield (’17) Sam Houston State DE R-Sophomore

Josh Fuga Freedom (’19) Virginia Tech DL Freshman

Jesus Gibbs Potomac (’18) Towson DL R-Freshman

Marquis Hall Potomac (’17) Norfolk State LB R-Sophomore

Andrew Hardin Woodbridge (’18) Sacred Heart DB Sophomore

Daniel Horne Hylton (’17) Georgetown OL Junior

Jalen Howard Woodbridge (’19) Villanova DL Freshman

Dashaun Jerkins Woodbridge (’18) Vanderbilt DB R-Freshman

Zac Kerxton Battlefield (’16) Villanova WR Senior

Mike Kosar John Paul (’19) Virginia TE Freshman

Eric Kumah Forest Park (’16) ODU WR Graduate student

Tavon Matthews Woodbridge (’19) ETSU OL Freshman

De'Shun Mickens Hylton (’18) Lehigh WR Sophomore

Bryce Miller Hylton (’19) Howard LS Freshman

Aaron Moore Potomac (’18) ODU WR R-Freshman

Jakai Moore Patriot (’19) South Carolina OL Freshman

Agustin O’Connell Hylton (’17) William & Mary OL R-Sophomore

Isaac Owusu-Appiah Osbourn Park (’19) Coastal Carolina OL Freshman

Collin Parker Battlefield (’16) William & Mary S Junior

Corey Parker Battlefield (’15) William & Mary S Senior

Kevin Peprah Woodbridge (’18) Sacred Heart DL Freshman

Thyrick Pitts Forest Park (’17) Delaware WR R-Sophomore

Eric Roy Hylton (’18) Morgan State DB Freshman

Nick Shablom Battlefield (’16) Penn TE Senior

Ricky Slade Hylton (’18) Penn State RB Sophomore

Malachi Smithen Gar-Field (’18) Norfolk State WR R-Freshman

Erik Surratt Woodbridge (’19) Central Connecticut WR Freshman

Gionni Terrell Forest Park (’18) JMU CB R-Freshman

Devin Whitaker Stonewall (’19) St. Francis DB Freshman

Antonio White Osbourn (’19) Elon DB Freshman

Donovan Williams Hylton (’16) UConn TE Senior

Trent Wilderbraithwaite Potomac (’14) Marshall WR R-Senior

r=redshirt

