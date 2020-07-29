BOB MALLOY
High school: Gar-Field (1982 graduate)
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League Baseball career: Pitched for the Texas Rangers in 1987 (two games) and the Montreal Expos in 1990 (one game).
MIKE MATTHEWS
High school: Woodbridge (1991)
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League Baseball career: Pitched six years (2000-05) with five different teams (St. Louis, Milwaukee, San Diego, Cincinnati and the New York Mets.)
BRIAN MCNICHOL
High school: Gar-Field (1992)
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League Baseball career: Pitched four games for the Chicago Cubs in 1999.
BRIAN FITZGERALD
High school: Potomac (1992)
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League Baseball career: Pitched in six games in 2002 with Seattle.
MIKE COLANGELO
High school: Hylton (1994)
Position: Outfielder
Major League Baseball career: Played with three different teams (Anaheim Angels, San Diego and Oakland) from 1999-2002.
JEFF BAKER
High school: Gar-Field (1999)
Positions: Outfield, second base, first base
Major League Baseball career: Played 11 seasons (2005-2015) for six different teams (Colorado, Chicago Cubs, Detroit, Atlanta, Texas and Miami).
