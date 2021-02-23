Below are the Prince William County Public School spectator guidelines for Season 2 high school athletic events:
1. As Prince William County Public Schools prepare for the launch of the competition in Season Two, we are looking forward to welcoming limited spectators back to events, at no charge.
2. Our school division must abide by the Governor’s Executive Order 72 limiting:
- Indoor spectators are limited to 25 persons.
- Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 250 total spectators.
3. Senior families, who have either a contest participant or performer (student athletes, cheerleaders, dance teams, and pep bands), will be prioritized for spectator seat allocations at their home games.
4. Rotation of seat allotments may be used to provide every family an opportunity to attend as spectators at some point during the season.
5. To further assist families, we will continue to provide the NFHS Pixellot system to allow for remote viewing of events, (subscription fees apply).
6. PWCS High Schools have agreed to give all seat allocations to home teams at their venues. Visiting teams will not be allotted seats for away games.
7. Brentsville High School’s membership in the 3B Region, Northwestern District creates a unique set of circumstances that will require them to work with their district partners, in the spirit of the principles outlined here and will communicate with their families about the plans for seats allocations.
8. All spectators will be required to follow PWCS health protocols developed in alignment to the Governor’s Executive Order 72 and in collaboration with the Prince William County Health District. The Governor’s Executive Order 72 states that “spectators must wear face coverings at all times and ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between spectators who are not Family members, as defined in section II, subsection D, paragraph 2.”
9. As indicated in this Executive Order 72, face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.