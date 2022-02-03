Hand and parents.JPG

2022

Shawn Murphy

High school: Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson)

College: Alabama

Position: Linebacker

State ranking: No. 2

College career: Murphy signed with the Crimson Tide in December and enrolled there in January.

2021

Tyleik Williams

High school: Unity Reed

College: Ohio State

Position: Defensive line

State ranking: No. 6

College career: As a freshman, he recorded 16 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 10 games. He finished second on the team in total sacks and earned freshman all-American honors.

2020

Antoine Sampah

High school: Woodbridge

College: LSU

Position: Linebacker

State ranking: No. 3

College career: In 2021, he played in two games with no stats. In 2020, he played in four games with no stats

2019

Jakai Moore

High school: Patriot

College: South Carolina

Position: Offensive lineman

State ranking: No. 13

College career: In three seasons, he’s appeared in 20 games with 11 starts.

2018:

Ricky Slade

High school: Hylton

College: Penn State

Position: Running back

State ranking: No. 1

College career: Slade spent two seasons at Penn State before transferring to Old Dominion. Slade never played for ODU after leaving the program.

2017

Brailyn Franklin

High school: Battlefield

College: Penn State

Position: Linebacker

State ranking: No. 25

College career: Franklin red-shirted his freshman year at Penn State before transferring to Sam Houston State. He spent two seasons with the Division I FCS Bearkats and then signed in 2020 with Division II UT Permian Basin. He was not listed on UT Permian Basin's 2021 roster.

2016

Kyree Campbell

High school: Woodbridge

College: North Carolina

Position: Defensive lineman

State ranking: No. 11

College career: After UNC denied him admission for that upcoming school year, Campbell went to a prep school in Pennsylvania (Wyoming Seminary) before signing with Florida. Campbell played four seasons for the Gators.

2015

Tim Settle

High school: Stonewall Jackson

College: Virginia Tech

Position: Defensive lineman

State ranking: No. 3

College career: All-ACC performer who was a fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2018 NFL Draft.

2014

Da’Shawn Hand

High school: Woodbridge

College: Alabama

Position: Defensive lineman

State ranking: No. 1

College career: A four-year defensive end at Alabama who became a starter in 2017 and earned second-team all-SEC honors. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

2013

EJ Levenberry

High school: Hylton

College: Florida State

Position: Linebacker

State ranking: No. 9

College career: Levenberry played two seasons at Florida State, including as a true freshman for the national champions before transferring to UConn.

In 2016, the linebacker tied for the team-lead with four sacks. He missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during spring practice.

