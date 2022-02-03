2022
Shawn Murphy
High school: Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson)
College: Alabama
Position: Linebacker
State ranking: No. 2
College career: Murphy signed with the Crimson Tide in December and enrolled there in January.
2021
Tyleik Williams
High school: Unity Reed
College: Ohio State
Position: Defensive line
State ranking: No. 6
College career: As a freshman, he recorded 16 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 10 games. He finished second on the team in total sacks and earned freshman all-American honors.
2020
Antoine Sampah
High school: Woodbridge
College: LSU
Position: Linebacker
State ranking: No. 3
College career: In 2021, he played in two games with no stats. In 2020, he played in four games with no stats
2019
Jakai Moore
High school: Patriot
College: South Carolina
Position: Offensive lineman
State ranking: No. 13
College career: In three seasons, he’s appeared in 20 games with 11 starts.
2018:
Ricky Slade
High school: Hylton
College: Penn State
Position: Running back
State ranking: No. 1
College career: Slade spent two seasons at Penn State before transferring to Old Dominion. Slade never played for ODU after leaving the program.
2017
Brailyn Franklin
High school: Battlefield
College: Penn State
Position: Linebacker
State ranking: No. 25
College career: Franklin red-shirted his freshman year at Penn State before transferring to Sam Houston State. He spent two seasons with the Division I FCS Bearkats and then signed in 2020 with Division II UT Permian Basin. He was not listed on UT Permian Basin's 2021 roster.
2016
Kyree Campbell
High school: Woodbridge
College: North Carolina
Position: Defensive lineman
State ranking: No. 11
College career: After UNC denied him admission for that upcoming school year, Campbell went to a prep school in Pennsylvania (Wyoming Seminary) before signing with Florida. Campbell played four seasons for the Gators.
2015
Tim Settle
High school: Stonewall Jackson
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Defensive lineman
State ranking: No. 3
College career: All-ACC performer who was a fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2018 NFL Draft.
2014
Da’Shawn Hand
High school: Woodbridge
College: Alabama
Position: Defensive lineman
State ranking: No. 1
College career: A four-year defensive end at Alabama who became a starter in 2017 and earned second-team all-SEC honors. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
2013
EJ Levenberry
High school: Hylton
College: Florida State
Position: Linebacker
State ranking: No. 9
College career: Levenberry played two seasons at Florida State, including as a true freshman for the national champions before transferring to UConn.
In 2016, the linebacker tied for the team-lead with four sacks. He missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during spring practice.
All state recruit ratings are by 247Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.