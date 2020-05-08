MARK HARRIS

Sport: Baseball

Position: Shortstop

High School: Stonewall Jackson

College: Valencia Community College (Fla.)

Selection: Top pick of the New York Yankees in the 1978 regular-phase of the January draft

Playing career: Spent four years in the Yankees’ organization, getting as high as Double-A.

Did you know? Harris is a hitting coach for the Short-Season Single-A Auburn Doubledays in the Washington Nationals’ organization

MIKE SULLIVAN

Sport: Baseball

Position: Pitcher

High School: Gar-Field

College: Clemson

Selection: 24th overall pick by the Oakland A’s in 1976 out of Gar-Field; 22nd overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 1979 out of Clemson

Playing career: Spent four years in the Reds’ organization, getting as high as Double-A.

Did you know? Sullivan is just one of eight players to have been drafted in the first round out of high school and college since the draft’s inception in 1965.

KENDALL MARSHALL

Sport: Basketball

Position: Point guard

Local connection: Dumfries native who graduated from Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington

College: University of North Carolina

Selection: No. 13 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Playing career: Spent four seasons with four NBA teams (Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakes, Milwaukee and Philadelphia).

Did you know? Marshall is in his first year as the director of recruiting for North Carolina’s men’s basketball team

DAVID ROBINSON

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

High School: Osbourn Park

College: Navy

Selection: No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1987 NBA Draft

Playing career: All with the Spurs, 1989-2003

Did you know? Robinson is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame

MONICA WRIGHT

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

High School: Forest Park

College: Virginia

Selection: Second overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx.

Playing career: Wright played five seasons in the WNBA with two teams (Minnesota and Seattle).

Did you know? Wright is Prince William County’s second all-time leading prep basketball scorer among public school players with 1,913 points.

C.J. SAPONG

Sport: Soccer

Position: Forward

High School: Forest Park

College: James Madison

Selection: Tenth overall pick by Sporting Kansas City in the 2011 MLS Draft

Playing career: Currently with the Chicago Fire.

Did you know? Sapong is the first first-round selection in the history of JMU men’s soccer program

DAVID STOKES

Sport: Soccer

Position: Defender

High School: Hylton

College: North Carolina

Selection: Fifth overall pick by D.C. United in the 2003 MLS Draft

Playing career: Spent three seasons with D.C. United and two with Carolina of the USL

Did you know? Stokes was the defensive MVP of the College Cup in 2001 in helping lead North Carolina to the national title.

THOMAS RIGNEY

Sport: Lacrosse

Position: Defenseman

High school: Patriot 

College: Army

Selection: Fifth overall pick in the 2020 Major Lacrosse League Draft by the Denver Outlaws

Did you know? Rigney was a two-time Cedar Run District Player of the Year at Patriot

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.