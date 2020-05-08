Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.