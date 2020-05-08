MARK HARRIS
Sport: Baseball
Position: Shortstop
High School: Stonewall Jackson
College: Valencia Community College (Fla.)
Selection: Top pick of the New York Yankees in the 1978 regular-phase of the January draft
Playing career: Spent four years in the Yankees’ organization, getting as high as Double-A.
Did you know? Harris is a hitting coach for the Short-Season Single-A Auburn Doubledays in the Washington Nationals’ organization
MIKE SULLIVAN
Sport: Baseball
Position: Pitcher
High School: Gar-Field
College: Clemson
Selection: 24th overall pick by the Oakland A’s in 1976 out of Gar-Field; 22nd overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 1979 out of Clemson
Playing career: Spent four years in the Reds’ organization, getting as high as Double-A.
Did you know? Sullivan is just one of eight players to have been drafted in the first round out of high school and college since the draft’s inception in 1965.
KENDALL MARSHALL
Sport: Basketball
Position: Point guard
Local connection: Dumfries native who graduated from Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington
College: University of North Carolina
Selection: No. 13 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Playing career: Spent four seasons with four NBA teams (Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakes, Milwaukee and Philadelphia).
Did you know? Marshall is in his first year as the director of recruiting for North Carolina’s men’s basketball team
DAVID ROBINSON
Sport: Basketball
Position: Center
High School: Osbourn Park
College: Navy
Selection: No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1987 NBA Draft
Playing career: All with the Spurs, 1989-2003
Did you know? Robinson is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame
MONICA WRIGHT
Sport: Basketball
Position: Guard
High School: Forest Park
College: Virginia
Selection: Second overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx.
Playing career: Wright played five seasons in the WNBA with two teams (Minnesota and Seattle).
Did you know? Wright is Prince William County’s second all-time leading prep basketball scorer among public school players with 1,913 points.
C.J. SAPONG
Sport: Soccer
Position: Forward
High School: Forest Park
College: James Madison
Selection: Tenth overall pick by Sporting Kansas City in the 2011 MLS Draft
Playing career: Currently with the Chicago Fire.
Did you know? Sapong is the first first-round selection in the history of JMU men’s soccer program
DAVID STOKES
Sport: Soccer
Position: Defender
High School: Hylton
College: North Carolina
Selection: Fifth overall pick by D.C. United in the 2003 MLS Draft
Playing career: Spent three seasons with D.C. United and two with Carolina of the USL
Did you know? Stokes was the defensive MVP of the College Cup in 2001 in helping lead North Carolina to the national title.
THOMAS RIGNEY
Sport: Lacrosse
Position: Defenseman
High school: Patriot
College: Army
Selection: Fifth overall pick in the 2020 Major Lacrosse League Draft by the Denver Outlaws
Did you know? Rigney was a two-time Cedar Run District Player of the Year at Patriot
