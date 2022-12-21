1996

Brian Bates

High school: Woodbridge

Position: Defender

Selection: Fourth round to the Chicago Fire

Jeff Causey

High school: Stonewall Jackson

Position: Goalkeeper

Selection: Fifth round to the Kansas City Wiz

2003

David Stokes

High school: Hylton

Position: Defender

Selection: First round (fifth overall) to D.C. United

2006

Trevon McEachron

High school: Woodbridge

Position: Defender

Selection: First round (12th overall) in the supplemental draft to the Los Angeles Galaxy

2011

C.J. Sapong

High school: Forest Park

Position: Forward

Selection: First round (11th overall) to Sporting Kansas City

2022

Chandler Vaughn

High school: Forest Park

Position: Defender

Selection: Third round (60th overall) by the Los Angeles Galaxy 

