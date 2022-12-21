1996
Brian Bates
High school: Woodbridge
Position: Defender
Selection: Fourth round to the Chicago Fire
Jeff Causey
High school: Stonewall Jackson
Position: Goalkeeper
Selection: Fifth round to the Kansas City Wiz
2003
David Stokes
High school: Hylton
Position: Defender
Selection: First round (fifth overall) to D.C. United
2006
Trevon McEachron
High school: Woodbridge
Position: Defender
Selection: First round (12th overall) in the supplemental draft to the Los Angeles Galaxy
2011
C.J. Sapong
High school: Forest Park
Position: Forward
Selection: First round (11th overall) to Sporting Kansas City
2022
Chandler Vaughn
High school: Forest Park
Position: Defender
Selection: Third round (60th overall) by the Los Angeles Galaxy
