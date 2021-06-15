Dominion Valley Sharks 2656. 5, Sudley Seahorses 2511.5
The Dominion Valley Sharks started strong by winning the 8 & under, 9/10 and 11/12 medley relays in both the men and women's events.
Sudley answered by taking the 13/14 and 15/19 men and womens events. The meet continued with strong swims on both sides coming down to the final relays. The Sharks took first place in five of the freestyle relays to seal the fate and win the meet. Two Sharks records were smashed by Calum O'Shea. Calum swam a 25.83 in the boys 13/14 freestyle lowering the Sharks record by almost 2 seconds. Calum also set the boys 13/14 50 fly record to a club best at 28.44. Next Saturday the Sharks take on the Piedmont Tsunamis in what is promised to be another morning of tough competition and fast swimming.
For Sudley, Delaney Palenscar, Sydney Craft, Alden Zerkle, and Jamie Cornwell set a new club record in the Girls 15-18 200-meter Medley Relay with a time of 2:08.46 breaking the club record of 2:11.51 set in 2018.
Alden Zerkle, Delaney Palenscar, Sydney Craft and Jamie Cornwell set a new Sudley Club record in the Girls 15-18 200-meter Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:54.92 breaking the club record of 1:55.78 set in 2019.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers: Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Dominic Judge, Kylie Payne, Sloane Phythian, Violet Pizzillo, Samantha Utley, Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Katherine Beemer, Mary Caron, Nicolas Chierico, Landon Craft, Alexander Grocholski, Madeleine Henderson, Benjamin Huffman, Mark Linares, Jake Moats, Jaimie Moats, Mason Monroe, Hayley Palenscar, Reagan Phythian
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Lilian Beemer, Ricky Casillas, Angelo Chierico, Clara Condon, Peter Davis, Elanor Fowkes, Jake Gaston, Mairead Geiran, Hailey Gray, Will Judge, Darcy Lucas, Nathan Luevano, Regina Pennefather, Bode Pizzillo, Charlotte Pizzillo, Sarah Purdy, Samuel Radocha, Michael Utley, Troy Utter, Michael Zahorchak
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Sydney Craft and Benjamin Huffman
On Saturday, Sudley also had its first relay entirely made up of second generation Seahorse swimmers. The 8 & Under Girls Freestyle relay team of Hadley Simpson, Kylie Payne, Katrina Hickman, and Katherine Beemer followed in the wake of their parents as Seahorse swimmers.
Victory Lakes 2610.5, Brookside: 2244.5
The first virtual dual meet for the Piranhas was a rainy and exciting one for the Piranhas and we were able to secure our first win of the season! We also celebrated a Last Splash for our Senior Swimmer- Caleb Harmon who is studying at the University of Dundee in Scotland. We had numerous best times from all age groups and built off the momentum we started with at time trials.
Westridge 2,664.5, Meadowbrook 2,228.5
For Meadowbrook, five new team records were shattered. Gabby Hawver (12) set three new records in the 100 IM (1:14.42), 50 Back (34.45), and 50 Fly (32.89). Matt Jensen (14) set new records in the 50 Breast (35.40) and 50 Fly (32.89). And Hanah Sistrunk (14) also set a new 50 Breast team record with a time of 39.44.
Braemar 2,789, Ridgewood 1,843
The Braemar Blasters kicked off their 2021 campaign on Saturday morning, competing in a virtual format against the Ridgewood Barracudas. Despite the unusual circumstances of the meet, many were still excited to just be able to get in and race.
“Even though the meet felt more like a time trial-swimming against ourselves-all of the kids swam really hard and I observed a lot of time drops” said Doug Sallade, an assistant coach for Braemar, adding that “it felt great to be seeing fast swims after a year out of the water. In particular, Caroline Cotter and Emily Jurk stood out to me as having really strong races today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.