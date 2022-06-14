SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,751, BRIDLEWOOD BRIDLEWAVES 2,365
On a cool and wet Saturday morning, the Sudley Seahorses traveled to Bridlewood to take on the Bridlewood Bridlewaves to start the 2022 Prince William Swim League season.
The Seahorses led for most of the meet and dominated the freestyle relays that closed out the meet to gain a decisive victory. As is the tradition and core value of the PWSL, both teams exhibited excellent sportsmanship while competing. A special thanks to all the coaches and volunteers from both teams.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Kate Beemer, Benjamin Huffman, Joey Lynch, Delaney Palenscar, Kylie Payne, and Regina Pennefather
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Lauren Balagtas, Lily Beemer, Stephanie Berk, Meghan Condon, Benjamin Cooper, Brian Haney, Connor Kay, Philomena Kay, Henry Millette, Moats, Jamie Moats, James Nguyen, Lucy Pennefather, Margaret Schroer, Hadley Simpson, Isla Spence, Samantha Venturini, and Caton Young
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Max Ashton, Olivia Brun, Jane Judge, Clare Kay, Marian Kay, Patrick Kay, Carter Layden, Beckett Linares, Mark Linares, Darcy Lucas, Esme Mergler, Hugh Pennefather, Tristan Spence, Eliana Walls, Aurora Zary, and Ava Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Alex Grocholski
Next week the Seahorses host the Ashland Stingrays in our first home meet of the season.
DOMINION VALLEY 2,765, WELLINGTON 2,320
On Saturday, June 11, the Wellington Dolphins kicked off the 2022 swim season by hosting the Dominion Valley Sharks. The cold and rainy weather did not deter the excited swimmers from swimming in their first meet and setting records. And while they did not win, the Dolphins are excited to start the season with a great group of swimmers.
Across the team, 109 swimmers improved over their entry times, and 57 swimmers received legal times in events for the first time.
Despite the chilly weather, Lionel Martinez broke 3 individual team records: 50 Free, with a time of 27.82; 100 IM, with a time of 1:10; 50 Breast, with a time of 36.10. Congratulations to Lionel!
Coming in at 1:04, the Boys 11-12 100 Medley Relay broke the previous team record of 1:06.
Congratulations to Liam Lavedas, Lionel Martinez, Thiago Martinez and Tristan Ball.
“Many of our swimmers were brave yesterday and tried new events or swimming in a meet for the first time. We are so incredibly proud of their effort - and the efforts of all our Dolphins,” said head coach Wendy McGrael.
Next week, the Dolphins are looking forward to hosting the Ridgewood Barracudas.
