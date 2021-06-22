BRAEMAR 2,721, WESTRIDGE 2,291
The Braemar Blasters improved to 2-0 on the season. The rainy weather dampened neither spirits nor success, as 187 swimmers recorded best times in at least one event, with Elliot Ha setting a new club record in the 11-12 Boys 50 back with a time of 32.71
The success of the day was very clear to assistant coach Lauren Kranz, who noted several swimmers with successful swims. “Tucker Holden loves to earn points for the Blasters in 8 & Under breast and fly, which being legal in both strokes at this point in the season, with another season left as an 8 & Under is impressive!” Also standing out was Landon Nham, who followed in the footsteps of brothers Nathan and Maddox with an almost 10 second time drop to win his heat in the 50 backstroke.
The Blasters continue their season with an away contest against the Sudley Seahorses June 26.
LAKE RIDGE 2,364, OLD BRIDGE 2,258
The Lake Ridge Lancers notched their first win of the 2021 Prince William Swim League summer season June 19 to even their season record at 1-1.
Top Lancer competitors included: Christian Pindle (10) who dropped time across the board and took first in five total events; Madeline Scott (8), who swept her individual events and walked away with five total first place finishes; John-Matthew “Jmoo” Okolo (8) who took home two first place individuals and one first place relay; and Melia Ross (18) who continued a strong senior season with three individual firsts, a first in one relay, and a second in another.
Old Bridge competed virtually, but the Ashland Stingrays hosted the Lancers, as Ashland’s opponent Kingsbrooke also exercised the virtual option.
Next up for the Lancers is a matchup at Montclair June 26.
SUDLEY 2,988.5, RIDGEWOOD 1930.5
In their virtual meet on Saturday, the Seahorses were victorious by dominating the relay events and consistently scoring well in almost all the individual events. The Seahorses won sixteen out of the nineteen relay events for the day. The Seahorse 8 & Under boys and girls performed exceptionally well throughout the meet. Kate Beemer won first place in all her events with three individual firsts and two first place relay wins. Clara Condon, Jamie Cornwell, Will Judge, and Thomas Klump finished with two individual firsts and were part of two winning relay teams.
