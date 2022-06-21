SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,827, ASHLAND STINGRAYS 2,384
It was a cool and very windy morning on Saturday as the Sudley Seahorses hosted the Ashland Stingrays in the first home meet of the year. The Seahorses depth was evident at this meet as several top swimmers were missing this week due to Beach Week, other sporting events and tournaments, and other activities.
The swimmers who were present stepped up to challenge and proudly represented the Seahorses and led them to victory despite shivering from the cold wind on their wet bodies.
Each swim meet is only possible due to the help of the many volunteers from both teams who work throughout the week to prepare for the meet and prepare and enter entries into the computer systems.
The home teams set up for the meet the night before and in the very early morning hours of Saturday and prepare and serve food and beverages in the concession’s area. During the meet the army of volunteers from both teams includes officials, timers, recorders, computer teams, ribbon teams, callers, clerk of course helpers, walkers, runners, and coaches. Thanks to all the parents and coaches throughout the PWSL for taking the time to help make these meets happen for our swimmers!
In a time-honored tradition that has been taking place since the early 1970’s, the Seahorse team and their families then gathered for a ribbon ceremony that is unique to the Seahorse nation.
While many teams in the PWSL recognize their swimmers by placing ribbons in folders or coaches presenting ribbons at practice, the Seahorse tradition is to recognize each child present individually in front of the team and their families with recognition with placement and achievement ribbons. The ribbon ceremony is possible only because our ribbons crew works during and after the meet labeling and sorting close to 1200 ribbons.
The cards with times on them must be scored, times entered into the computer, times verified, and then ribbon labels are printed. The labels are put on the back of the place ribbons and the achievement ribbons. These are then alphabetized. Each child could earn up to eight ribbons per meet, a potential of 1600 ribbons! At away meets when most of us have time for lunch, this crew works to prepare for the ribbon ceremony back at Sudley. At home meets it takes approximately 1.5 hours to get everything ready but the recognition the children receive is well worth the wait.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Stephanie Berk, Elle Carpenter, Jules Grimburg, Marian Kay, Patrick Kay, Thomas Keapproth, and Aubrey Zimmer
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Lauren Balagtas, Benjamin Cooper, Sophia Halisky, Philomena Kay, Thomas Klump, Beckett Linares, Jake Moats, Jamie Moats, Natalie O’Connor, Samantha Venturini, Hatcher Young, and Alden Zerkle
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Mason Dailly, Isaak Fowkes, Benjamin Huffman, Clare Kay, Mark Linares, Darcy Lucas, Rowan Potts, Preston Rall, Hadley Simpson, Michael Utley, Connor Utter, Kaitlyn Venturini and Eliana Walls
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Benjamin Huffman and Preston Rall
Next week the Seahorses travel to Ridgewood to swim against the Ridgewood Barracudas.
Wellington 3,075 - Ridgewood 2,023
On Saturday, June 18, the Wellington Dolphins swam to a win over the Ridgewood Barracudas at the Wellington pool. Dolphin swimmers broke pool and league records, swam a last splash and had fun dancing on the deck.
Congratulations to Lionel Martinez, 12, who smashed the PWSL record in 50 Free, finishing with 27.38. Lionel also broke 2 team records: 100 IM, with a time of 1:09.25, and 50 Fly, with a time of 30.09.
Brayden Wence, who is heading to the Naval Academy, swam his last meet as a Dolphin.
Brayden broke 2 team records this weekend: 50 Free, with a time of 24.84, and 100 IM, with a time of 1:01.47. Congratulations and good luck to Brayden from the whole team.
Additional record breakers included Liam Lavedas, who broke the team record in 50 Back, with a time of 33.31, and Ariana Aldegauer in 100 IM, with a time of 1:13.44. Congratulations to Liam and Ariana.
Last week, 19 Dolphin relays were on the Top 15 PWSL list and across the team, Wellington Dolphins appeared 75 times in the Top 25 swims. This week, 141 swimmers improved their time from the previous meet.
Next week, the Dolphins are on the road, swimming against the Braemar Blasters.
