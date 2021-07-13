BRAEMAR 2,826, LAKE RIDGE 1,658
Saturday had another victory in store for Braemar, as they outdueled the visiting Lake Ridge Lancers to kick off their return from a 4th of July holiday break in a dominant fashion. The weather was beautiful, the water was crisp, and times were dropping like flies as the team flew through the pool.
In particular, Braemar coach Cassie Rozman was very impressed with the performances of her younger swimmers. “Cicely Ratner within the 8 and Under age group had a remarkable performance in her 25 freestyle dropping a whopping 28 seconds!” she said, adding that “Altogether, the team as a whole showed how the hard work at practice has paid off with tons of time drops.”
The Blasters (3-1) continue their season this Saturday with an away contest against the Victory Lakes Piranhas.
For Lake Ridge, several Lancers kept the meet competitive by sweeping their individual events. John-Matthew “Jmoo” Okolo (8), Madeline Scott (8), Carys Fairfax (10), Hannah Rogers (12), each took home three individual blue ribbons, the latter three swimmers dropping time across the board.
Several swimmers got into their mid-season groove Saturday. Hattie Smith (8) dropped a total of 16.37 seconds across three individual events. Evelyn Stamper (11) shaved an astounding 15.1 seconds from her breaststroke. Adam Kate (16) was 13.6 seconds faster in the individual medley, while Amelia Buls (10) improved her backstroke by 12.57 seconds. Finally, Torin Roskos (12) touched 9.36 seconds ahead of his seed time in breaststroke.
The Lancers host their first in-person home meet July 17 against the Kingsbrooke Sea Lions.
SUDLEY 2,596.50, BRIDLEWOOD 2,537.50
In a closely contested swim meet on Saturday, the Sudley Seahorses edged the Bridlewood Bridlewaves by 59 points.
Several Seahorse team records were set this week.
In the Girls 15-19 Meter Back Delaney Palenscar set a new club record with a time of 31.71 breaking the club record of 31.74 set in 1991 by Kris Sunday.
Alex Grocholski, Nathan Luevano, Nicholas Chierico and Landon Craft set a new club record in the Boys 13-14 200-meter Medley Relay with a time of 2:01.97 breaking the club record of 2:02.52 set in 2019 by Jack Houser, Nate Klipp, Steven Butler and David Grinstead.
In the Girls 15-18 200-Meter Medley Relay Delaney Palenscar, Sydney Craft, Alden Zerkle, and Jamie Cornwell set a new club record with a time of 2:06.72 breaking the club record of 2:08.46 they set earlier this season. Finally, Alden Zerkle, Delaney Palenscar, Sydney Craft and Jamie Cornwell set a new club record in the Girls 15-18 200-meter Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:52.37 breaking the club record of 1:54.92 they set earlier this season.
In a long standing tradition each week a few hours after the meet the Seahorse swim team and their families gather to recognize the team’s accomplishments at that week’s meet with a ribbon ceremony where Dennis Miller, the Seahorse Head Coach calls each swimmer up in front of the crowd and hands out placement and achievement ribbons. This week’s top ribbon achievers are:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Eli Barrett, John Garvey, Nathan Luevano, Avila Mantooth, Michael Utley, and Samantha Utley
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Benjamin Cooper, Mairead Geiran, Brian Haney, Dominic Judge, Eva Klump, Carter Layden, Mark Linares, Joey Lynch, Jamie Moats, Natalie O’Connor, Lucy Pennefather, Regina Pennefather, Kimberly Rannells, Aurora Zary, Ava Zimmer and Evan Zimmer.
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Lauren Balagtas, Christopher Barton, Katherine Beemer, Mary Caron, Landon Craft, Eleanor Fowkes, Jake Fowler, Anastasia Garvey, Juliana Grimberg, Liam Halisky, Katarina Hickman, Benjamin Huffman, Thomas Keapproth, Thomas Klump, Darcy Lucas, Luke Mantooth, Esme Mergler, Henry Millette, Jake Moats, Kylie Payne, Reagan Phythian, Sloane Phythian, Sarah Purdy, Hadley Simpson, Troy Utter, and Isabella Walls
In addition Alex Grocholski, and Thomas Klump were recognized for having finished first in all five of their events (3 individual firsts and 2 relay firsts).
MEADOWBROOK 2,586, RIDGEWOOD 2,413
The Meadowbrook Makos swam up two divisions and defeated the Ridgewood Barracudas.
There were four new records for the Makos: Matt Jensen (14) set records in the boys 13-14 50 free (26.6) and 50 fly (28.88). Kara Lingafelt, Olivia Stormer, Ariana Warner, and Gabrielle Hawver set a new 11-12 girls 100 freestyle relay record with a time of 59.31. Sean Lingafelt, Aayush Ghosh, Cash Colbert, and Matt Jensen set a new boys 13-14 200 freestyle relay record with a time of 1:57.03.
