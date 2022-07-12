WELLINGTON 2,646, ASHLAND 2,602
On Saturday, July 9, the Wellington Dolphins swam up a division to win over the Ashland Stingrays. The rain was pounding almost non-stop, pausing for brief periods of dry hopes, only to dash them with a renewed deluge.
However, despite the weather, swimmers from both teams put in strong efforts that resulted in significant time drops and broken records.
Congratulations to Leo Martinez, who added to his impressive list of records from this season. Leo swam to a new record in 50 Back, with a time of 31.84; and 50 Breast with a time of 35.39. 162 Wellington swimmers dropped time this week, with many swimmers achieving times in new events. 15 Dolphin relays finished in the league’s Top 15, and across the team, 28 Dolphins finished in the Top 25.
Next week, the Dolphins look forward to hosting the KIngsbrooke Sea Lions, for an inter-divisional meet.
SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,628, DOMINION VALLEY SHARKS 2,591
It was another wet Saturday morning with some forecasts calling for up to three inches of rain as the Sudley Seahorses hosted the Dominion Valley Sharks.
The Seahorses were able to win a very close meet by 37 points due to the team’s depth at this meet by scoring points in many of the eighth through twelfth place finishes as well as Seahorse relay teams edging out victories in the 11-12 Boys free, 13-14 boys free, and sweeping both the medley and free relays in the 15-18 age groups.
Both the Seahorses and the Sharks swam well despite the steady rain falling during much of the meet. Forty two percent of both the Seahorse and Shark men swam improved times over their seed times in the individual events. The Seahorse women improved their times by 35% and the Shark women improved in 28% of their swims.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Patrick Kay and Thomas Keapproth
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Eli Barrett, Elle Carpenter, Jake Fowler, Liam Halisky, Carter Layden, Henry Millette, Lucy Pennefather, Michael Utley, and Troy Utter
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Max Ashton, Olivia Bruns, Landon Craft, Sydney Craft, Eleanor Fowkes, Katherine Francis, Marian Kay, Mark Linares, Joseph Lynch, Jake Moats, Jamie Moats, Delaney Palenscar, Kylie Payne, Regina Pennefather, Preston Rall, Tony Rannells, Margaret Schroer, Harper Simpson, Samantha Utley, Samantha Venturini, Hatcher Young, and Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Ben Huffman
Next week the Seahorses host the Piedmont Tsunamis in a Blue Division matchup of undefeated teams.
