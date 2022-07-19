PIEDMONT TSUNAMIS 2,895.50, SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,377.50
In a matchup of undefeated Blue Division teams on Saturday, the Piedmont Tsunamis defeated the Sudley Seahorses. Despite the loss the Seahorses team had many highlights.
The 13-14 Boys relays continued to win despite not having all swimmers available to compete. This week Mark Linares and Michael Utley stepped up for Landon Craft and Carter Layden.
Troy Utter swam fantastic legs in each relay to keep the 13/14 boys undefeated for the season. Other notable swimmers were Henry Millette and Elle Carpenter who had five blue ribbons and three time drops of over 0.5 seconds, Alex Grocholski and Jamie Moats with first place finishes in all five of their events, and Jamie Cornwell, a team record holder, who dropped over 0.5 seconds in every individual swim.
As a team the Seahorses had only nine DQ’s. In addition, 52% of the girls and 45% of the boys had best times.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Elle Carpenter, Jamie Cornwell, and Henry Millette.
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Olivia Bruns, Tony Rannells, Isabella Walls, and Aubrey Zimmer
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Lily Beemer, Peter Davis, John Garvey, Jules Grimberg, Shane Hudson, Thomas Keapproth, Thomas Klump, Jamie Moats, Kylie Payne, Reagan Phythian, Hadley Simpson, Eliana Walls, Ava Zimmer, and Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Elle Carpenter, Alex Grocholski, Henry Millette, and Jamie Moats
Next week the Seahorses travel to Braemer to take on the Braemer Blasters.
WELLINGTON 2,741, KINGSBROOKE 2,492
On a beautiful Saturday morning, the Wellington Dolphins hosted the Kingsbrooke Sea Lions in an inter-divisional meet. Although they were missing a lot of swimmers, the Dolphins swam hard to earn another win this week!
168 Dolphins dropped time this week, including many with double digit drops! A shout out to Nathan Alger, with a 10.61s drop in 25 Back; JT Ball, with a 52.93s drop in 50 Breaststroke; William Castle with a 26.34s drop in 50 back; Addy Gassion with a 27.71s drop in 100 IM; Makinsley Pinkley with a 24.30s drop in 100 IM; Elijah Hogan with a 10.00s drop in 50 Freestyle; Thomas Hydock with a 21.12s drop in 100 IM; William Lozano with a 14.76s drop in 100 IM; Aiden McGrael with a 14.75s drop in 100 IM;Aden Meacham with a 16.68s drop in 25 Breaststroke; Jackson Wildman with a 10.76s drop in 50 Breastroke; Sophia Moran with a 14.82s drop in 50 Breaststroke and 10.88s drop in 50 Fly; Aiden Newman with a 14.17s drop in 50 Back; Victoria Nunes Fuller with a 20.69s drop in 25 Back; and Megan Slykhuis with a 13.73s drop in 50 Back.
Numerous Dolphin swimmers also dropped time in all 3 individual events! Congratulations to Everett Woodward, Jackson Wildman, Regan Toms, Stella Stike, Dakotah Pinkley, Camery Petty, Andres Perez-Balbuena, Sophia Moran, Annmarie Meacham, Aaden Meacham, Thiago Martinez, Emma Lavedas, Lyla Jones, Max Hu-Atienza, Andy Hill, Haley Fifield, Riley Ewell, Josh Bewley, and Tristan Ball!
Next week, the Dolphins will travel to PIedmont to swim against the Tsunamis in the last meet before Divisionals Championships.
