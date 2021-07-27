WESTRIDGE 2,636, WELLINGTON 2,589
On Saturday, July 24, the Wellington Dolphins faced The Westridge Waves at their pool. In addition to fast racing and breaking records, the Dolphins had fun cheering for their teammates and joined the Waves to dance on the deck.
Five Dolphin swimmers broke individual records on Saturday. Congratulations to Ian Millsaps, Boys 11-12 50 Free; Boden Pearson, Boys 15-19 100 IM; Brayden Wence, Boys 15-19 100 IM; Nika Picardo, Girls 13-14 50 Back; and Lionel Martinez, Boys 11-12 50 Breast. Congratulations also to the Dolphins’ 100 Medley Relay record breakers: Liam Lavedas, Max Hu-Atienza, Lionel Martinez, and Ian Millsaps. 146 Dolphin swimmers dropped time, including 24 swimmers who had triple time drops.
Next week, Wellington concludes the season by hosting Kingsbrooke and Ridgewood at Divisionals.
LAKE RIDGE 3,043, URBANNA 1,450
The Lake Ridge Lancers finished out the regular season July 24 with a win over the Urbanna Otters. It was the Lancers’ second win of the 2021 season, and their strongest showing in a rebuilding year.
The unique “virtual” meet had the Lancers swimming at Meadowbrook and the Otters competing at their home pool on an overcast, but warm morning.
The Lancers nearly swept the relays, coming up short in only the Boy’s 13-14 200 Medley.
The Lancers’ lone senior, Melia Ross (18) capped her 14 years on the team with a sweep, placing first in freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke. Melia will swim for Bridgewater College in the fall.
Notable individual performances included: John-Matthew Okolo (8), Titus Schrock (12), and Mallory Hince (14) took first in all individual events, while Teigan Bilock (8), Maddie Scott (8), Cameron Gregory (10), Adritaa Saha (11), and Ramses Mendoza (15) each finished with two firsts and a second in individual events.
The Lancers finish out the 2021 season by hosting Brookside and Meadowbrook for the Green Division Championship July 31 at the Lake Ridge Swim Club.
MEADOWBROOK 3,145.5, STONEWALL 1,779.50
The Meadowbrook Makos concluded their regular season with a third straight win. Three different Makos set new team records. Gabby Hawver (12) lowered the 11-12 Girls 50 Free record to 29.77. Matt Jensen (14) set a new 13-14 Boys 50 Breast record with a time of 35.04. And Victor Wall (10) is the new team record holder in the 9-10 Boys 50 Back, with a time of 38.70.
SUDLEY 2,997, KINGSBROOKE SEA LIONS 2,261
In the final dual meet of the 2021 PWSL season, the Sudley Seahorses defeated the Kingsbrooke Sea Lions.
For the third week in a row, the Seahorses had over 40% of their swimmers drop times in their events.
The hard work and determination that is a Seahorse tradition has been demonstrated repeatedly this summer as the Seahorses returned to the pool for competitions this summer after last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Seahorses wish to thank all the volunteers and coaches from across the league who contributed many hours of time supporting the team on the pool deck, in the concessions, and with the many behind the scene roles which make a swim meet happen.
In a long standing tradition each week a few hours after the meet the Seahorse swim team and their families gather to recognize the team’s accomplishments at that week’s meet with a ribbon ceremony where Dennis Miller, the Seahorse Head Coach calls each swimmer up in front of the crowd and hands out placement and achievement ribbons.
This week’s top ribbon achievers are:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: John Garvey, Carter Layden, and Mark Linares
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Eli Barrett, Landon Craft, Jesse Dunn, Ellie Fowkes, Jake Moats, Jamie Moats, Kylie Payne, Regina Pennefather, Tony Rannells, Gabby Russo, and Michael Utley
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Lauren Balagtas, Dean Barton, Lily Beemer, Stephanie Berk, Olivia Bruns, Angelo Chierico, Henna Exley, Zara Exley, Bryce Frischkorn, Brian Haney, Alice Hertz, Jane Judge, Joey Lynch, Andrew Nguyen, Natalie O’Connor, Preston Rall, Kimberly Rannells, Charlotte Simpson, Samantha Utley, Aurora Zary, Aubrey Zimmer, and Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 First Place Ribbons: Alex Grocholski
Next week, the Seahorses travel to Piedmont to compete in the Blue Division Championship against the Piedmont Tsunamis and the Bridlewood Bridlewaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.