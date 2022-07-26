SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,908.50, BRAEMER BLASTERS 2,331.50
On a very hot humid morning Saturday, the Sudley Seahorses travelled to Braemer to take on the Braemer Blasters. The Seahorses continue to swim very well as a team. Sudley had a combined 50% best times (52% women/48% men) against Braemer and only 13 DQ’s.
Swimming in her last meet as a Seahorse, Sydney Craft had a personal best in every event (free, IM, and fly) and set three club records- what a way to end a career!!
Sudley Record Breakers:
Boys 13-14 200-Meter Medley Relay: Troy Utter, Carter Layden, Michael Utley and Landon Craft set a new club record in the Boys 13-14 200-meter Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.47 breaking the club record of 2:01.50 set in 2021.
Girls 15-18 Meter Free: Sydney Craft set a new club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Freestyle with a time of 27.64 breaking the club record of 27.85 set in 1991 by Kris Sunday.
Girls 15-18 Meter IM: Sydney Craft set a new club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter IM with a time of 1:07.09 breaking the club record of 1:07.33 set in 2010 by Casie Boyle.
Girls 15-18 Meter Fly: Sydney Craft set a new club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Fly with a time of 29.54 breaking her club record time of 29.85 set in 2019.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Sydney Craft, Will Judge, Patrick Kay, and Michael Utley
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Angelo Chierico, Landon Craft, Jules Grimberg, Phylomena Kay, Kylie Payne, Reagan Phythian, Isla Spence, Michael Utley, and Kaitlyn Venturini
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Colby Alexander, Max Ashton, Lauren Balagtas, Stephanie Berk, Olivia Bruns, Nicolas Chierico, Jamie Cornwell, Ellie Fowkes, Jake Fowler, Kate Francis, Lucia Garvey, Liam Halisky, Sophia Halisky, Brian Haney, Lindsay Hawkins, Elizabeth Hurley, Thomas Klump, Darcy Lucas, Isabelle Leuvano, Avila Mantooth, Tis Matt, Henry Millette, Mason Monroe, James Nguyen, Lucy Pennefather, Regina Pennefather, Tristan Spence, Samantha Venturini, Aurora Zary, Aubrey Zimmer, and Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Landon Craft, Sydney Craft, Jamie Moats, and Preston Rall
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Elle Carpenter, Jamie Cornwell, and Henry Millette.
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Olivia Bruns, Tony Rannells, Isabella Walls, and Aubrey Zimmer
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Lily Beemer, Peter Davis, John Garvey, Jules Grimberg, Shane Hudson, Thomas Keapproth, Thomas Klump, Jamie Moats, Kylie Payne, Reagan Phythian, Hadley Simpson, Eliana Walls, Ava Zimmer, and Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Elle Carpenter, Alex Grocholski, Henry Millette, and Jamie Moats
Next week the Seahorses travel to Piedmont to participate in the PWSL Blue Division Championship against the Piedmont Tsunamis and the Bridlewood Bridlewaves.
WELLINGTON 2,172, PIEDMONT 3,103
On July 23, the Wellington Dolphins swam up 2 divisions to face the Piedmont Tsunamis at their home pool. It was the hottest day of the season, and while the Dolphins didn’t beat the Tsunamis, they broke several pool records, a PWSL record, and saw numerous time drops.
Congratulations to Leo Martinez, who broke a second PWSL record this season, coming in at 29.72s in 50 Fly. Leo also broke the 100 IM team record with a time of 1:09.25s, and 50 Back with a time of 31.84s.
Additional record breakers were Emma Lavedas, with a time of 28.99s in 50 Free, and Ariana Aldeguer, with a time of 39.83s in 50 Breast.
This was the last dual meet of the season, and 156 swimmers improved their seed times. Wellington swimmers appeared 64 times in the Top 25 league times, and 19 Dolphin relays made the Top 15.
Next week, the Dolphins will host the Divisional Championship, swimming against Kingsbrooke Sea Lions and Ridgewood Barracudas, to conclude the 2022 season.
