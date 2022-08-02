PIEDMONT TSUNAMIS: 4,230.5, SUDLEY SEAHORSES: 3,926.5, BRIDLEWOOD BRIDLEWAVES: 3,345
In the final meet of the 2022 PWSL season, the Sudley Seahorses finished second in the Blue Division Championship. The weather was perfect and most swimmers on all three teams improved their times for the day.
For the Seahorses 69% of the girls, 66% of the boys and 61% of the relays swam best times at the meet. The Seahorses only had 6 DQ’s at the meet. As the meet concluded with the Freestyle relays all three teams gathered along with their families on the edge of the pool deck and cheered loudly for their teams.
Everyone present could feel the energy and many of the relays were very closely contested and the closer they were, the louder the crowd got. All teams had fun, displayed passion for the sport of swimming, and exhibited great sportsmanship throughout the day.
The Seahorses broke several club or league records at the meet:
Boys 13-14 200-Meter Medley Relay: Troy Utter, Carter Layden, Alex Grocholski and Landon Craft set a new club record in the Boys 13-14 200-meter Medley Relay with a time of 1:56.90 breaking the club record of 2:00.47 set earlier this season by Troy Utter, Carter Layden, Michael Utley, and Landon Craft.
Boys 13-14 200-Meter Freestyle Relay: Alex Grocholski, Carter Layden, Troy Utter and Landon Craft, and set a new PWSL and club record in the Boys 13-14 200-meter Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:44.44 breaking the league record of 1:46.12 set in 2021 by Alex Grocholski, Nathan Luevano, Nicolas Chierico and Landon Craft.
Girls 15-18-Meter Medley Relay: Delaney Palenscar, Clara Condon, Jamie Cornwell and Alaina Grocholski set a new club record in the Girls 15-18 200-meter Medley Relay with a time of 2:06.63 breaking the club record of 2:06.72 set in 2021 by Delaney Palenscar, Sydney Craft, Alden Zerkle and Jamie Cornwell
Girls 8&U 25-Meter Fly: Elle Carpenter broke the club record in the Girls 8&U 25-meter Butterfly event with a time of 18.38. She broke the record of 18.82 set by Sydney Craft in 2012.
Girls 15-18 50-Meter Breaststroke: Clara Condon broke the club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Breaststroke event with a time of 35.32. She broke the record of 35.60 set by Jenny Grizzard in 1990.
Girls 15-18 50-Meter Freestyle: Jamie Cornwell broke the club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Freestyle event with a time of 26.42. She broke the record of 27.64 set earlier this year by Sydney Craft.
Girls 15-18 50-Meter Backstroke: Jamie Cornwell broke the club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Backstroke with a time of 30.14. She broke the record of 30.59 set by Delaney Palenscar in 2021.
Girls 15-18 50-Meter Fly: Jamie Cornwell broke the club record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Butterfly with a time of 28.94. She broke the record of 29.54 set earlier this year by Sydney Craft.
Boys 13-14 50-Meter Freestyle: Landon Craft tied the club record in the Boys 13-14 50-meter Freestyle event with a time of 25.50. He tied the record set in 2006 by Patrick Lytle.
Boys 13-14 50-Meter Backstroke: Troy Utter broke club record in the in the Boys 13-14 50-meter Back event with a time of 29.21. He broke the record of 29.34 set by Alex Grocholski in 2021.
Boys 13-14 50-Meter Backstroke: Alex Grocholski broke club record in the in the Boys 13-14 50-meter Back event with a time of 28.47. He broke the record of 29.21 set by Troy Utter moments earlier.
Boys 13-14 100-Meter IM: Alex Grocholski broke club record in the in the Boys 13-14 50-meter IM event with a time of 1:01.87. He broke the record of 1:03.36 set by Sam Pomajevich in 2013.
Each year all the teams in the Prince William Swim League compete in a virtual swim meet on Divisional Saturday. Called the Cyber Meet, all times from every individual event are combined into one virtual meet, and the top 24 times that day are awarded a Cyber Meet ribbon. This year Sudley swimmers amassed 116 Cyber Meet ribbons. The following Seahorse swimmers are recognized for earning Cyber Meet ribbons. The number in parentheses represents the total number of Cyber Meet ribbons each individual swimmer earned. Congratulations to the following swimmers:
Colby Alexander (3), Lauren Balagtas (1), Lilian Beemer (3) Stephanie Berk (1), Olivia Bruns (3), Elle Carpenter (3), Jack Carpenter (1), Nicolas Chierico (3), Stella Chierico (3), Clara Condon (3), Megan Condon (1), Benjamin Cooper (3), Jamie Cornwell (3), Landon Craft (3), Peter Davis (1), Isaak Fowkes (1), Kate Francis (2), Anastasia Garvey (2), Lucia Garvey (1), Alaina Grocholski (1), Alexander Grocholski (3), Sophia Halisky (1), Lindsay Hawkins (1), Benjamin Huffman (3), Patrick Kay (2), Thomas Keapproth (2), Thomas Klump (3), Carter Layden (3), Mark Linares (2), Tis Matt (1), Henry Millette (3), Jake Moats (1), Jamie Moats (3), Natalie O’Connor (1), Delaney Palenscar (3), Kylie Payne (3) Lucy Pennefather (2), Regina Pennefather (1), Violet Pizzillo (3), Preston Rall (3), Tony Rannells (1), Angelina Russo (1), Hadley Simpson (2), Tristan Spence (3), Michael Utley (3), Troy Utter (3), Kaitlyn Venturini (1), Clare Waldron (1), Eliana Walls (2), Isabella Walls (1), Hatcher Young (3), Aurora Zary (2), Aubrey Zimmer (2), Ava Zimmer (2), Evan Zimmer (3)
