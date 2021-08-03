BLUE DIVISIONALS
In the final meet of the 2021 PWSL season, the Sudley Seahorses finished second in the Blue Division Championship.
The weather was perfect and the majority of swimmers on all three teams improved their times for the day. As the meet concluded with the Freestyle relays all three teams gathered along with their families on the edge of the pool deck and cheered loudly for their teams.
Everyone present could feel the energy and many of the relays were very closely contested and the closer they were, the louder the crowd got. All teams had fun, displayed passion for the sport of swimming, and exhibited great sportsmanship throughout the day.
During the 11-12 Boys Butterfly heats, one of the swimmers turned to the boy next to him and said, “May the best man win.” After that race and throughout the day, swimmers could be seen congratulating each other on great swims by shaking hands with each other.
The Seahorses broke several records at the meet. Nicholas Chierico, Nathan Luevano, Landon Craft, and Alex Grocholski set a new PWSL and Sudley team record in the Boys 13-14 200-meter Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:46.12 breaking the league record of 1:46.38 set in 2018 by the Braemar Blasters and the team record of 1:48.24 set in 2015 by Noah Klipp, Steven Butler, Jack Houser, and David Grinstead. In the Boys 13-14 50-meter Back Alex Grocholski broke a long standing Sudley team record with a time of 29.34. He broke the record of 29.63 set by Michael Vanderpool in 1992. Delaney Palenscar set a new Sudley team record in the Girls 15-19 50-meter Backstroke with a time of 30.59 breaking the club record of 31.71 she set earlier this season.
Saturday was also the last swim meet for ten Sudley Seahorse swimmers. Congratulations and best wishes to Dean Barton, Ricky Caillas, Michael Gaston, Mairead Geiran, Caroline Griffin, Daniel Grinstead, Christie Kinoshita, Charlotte Pizzillo, Sam Radocha, and Nick Viscuso.
Each year all the teams in the Prince William Swim League compete in a virtual swim meet on Divisional Saturday. Called the Cyber Meet, all times from every individual event are combined into one virtual meet, and the top 24 times that day are awarded a Cyber Meet ribbon. This year Sudley swimmers amassed 120 Cyber Meet ribbons, the second highest Cyber Meet ribbon count in the league. The following Seahorse swimmers are recognized for earning Cyber Meet ribbons. The number in parentheses represents the total number of Cyber Meet ribbons each individual swimmer earned. Congratulations to the following swimmers:
Lauren Balagtas (1), Eli Barrett (2), Katherine Beemer (3), Lilian Beemer (2) Tyler Bell (3), Mary Caron (1), Angelo Chierico (2), Nicolas Chierico (3), Clara Condon (3), Benjamin Cooper (3), Landon Craft (3), Jesse Dunn (1), Zara Exley (1), Eleanor Fowkes (1), Anastasia Garvey (3), John Garvey (3), Lucia Garvey (3), Mairead Geiran (3), Alexander Grocholski (3), Brian Haney (1), Shane Hudson (1), Thomas Klump (3), Carter Layden (3), Mark Linares (3), Darcy Lucas (1), Nathan Luevano (3), Joseph Lynch (3), Kateri Mantooth (2), Henry Millette (1), Jake Moats (3), Jamie Moats (3), Andrew Nguyen (1), Natalie O’Connor (3), Delaney Palenscar (3), Haley Palenscar (1), Kylie Payne (3) Lucy Pennefather (2), Regina Pennefather (2), Reagan Phythian (3), Sloane Phythian (1), Violet Pizzillo (3), Preston Rall (2), Charlotte Simpson (1), Hadley Simpson (3), Tristan Spence (2), Michael Utley (3), Samantha Utley (3), Troy Utter (3), Eliana Walls (1), Aurora Zary (3), Ava Zimmer (2), Evan Zimmer (3)
RED DIVISIONALS
As the swimming events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Saturday, so did the 2021 Prince William Swim League season, as the Braemar Blasters took bronze at the Red Division championship meet. What started out as a chilly, overcast morning soon became a hot, sunny summer day as swimmers began to heat up, times dropping like an ice cream cone melting in the sun.
One notable time drop came from Elliott Ha, who broke his previously held 50 backstroke record, going from a 32.49 to a 32.25. In total, the team recorded almost 56% time drops. Coach Chris Adams was especially excited about the time drops, saying “More than any other meet, swimmers came up excited because they had improved their times-their smiles really said it all”, going on to say that it was a great way to end the season.
GREEN DIVISIONALS
The Meadowbrook Makos concluded their season with a Green Division Championship, their 4th win in a row.
The final score was Meadowbrook (4,109), Brookside (3,842.5), Lake Ridge (3,114.5).
The Makos had a very successful return to the pool this summer after last season's cancellation. They had 23 team record breaking swims over the course of the summer, and they beat Ridgewood and Lake Ridge this season for the first time in team history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.