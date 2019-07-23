SUDLEY 3,246, WELLINGTON 2,038
With temperatures approaching 100 degrees, the Sudley Seahorses hosted the Wellington Dolphins on Saturday.
The Seahorse relay teams continued to swim well this week and finished with Top 3 finishes in 9 relays. The 8 & Under Girls 100 Meter Freestyle Relay Team finished with the best time in in the PWSL this week with Regina Pennefather, Natalie O’Connor, Sloane Phythian, and Avila Mantooth.
The Mixed 8 & Under 100 Meter Medley Relay team of Sloane Phythian, Eli Barrett, Thomas Klump, and Avila Mantooth finished with the league’s best time this week. The 9-10 Boys 100 Meter Freestyle Relay finished 1st in the PWSL with Jake Moats, Mark Linares, Shane Hudson, and Thomas Tritle. The 9-10 Boys 100 Meter Medley Relay finished 3rd in the PWSL with Shane Hudson, Mark Linares, Thomas Tritle, and Jake Moats. The 11-12 Boys 100 Meter Medley Relay finished with the top time in the PWSL this week with Nicolas Chierico, Nathan Luevano, Landon Craft, and Luke Mantooth. The 13-14 Girls 200 Meter Medley Relay finished 2nd in PWSL with Stella Chierico, Ashlyn Solenberger, Aurora Zary, and Jamie Cornwell.
The 13-14 Girls 200 Meter Freestyle Relay claimed 1st place in the PWSL this week featuring Stella Chierico, Aurora Zary, Mary Pennefather, and Jamie Cornwell. The 15-18 Boys 200 Meter Medley Relay team of Steven Butler, David Grinstead, Benjamin Huffman, and Jack Houser finished 3rd in the PWSL. The 15-18 Boys 200 Meter Freestyle Relay team of Benjamin Huffman, David Grinstead, Jack Houser, and Steven Butler finished 2nd in the PWSL.
The Seahorses had several outstanding individual performances. Steven Butler had another outstanding meet and finished the dual meet season undefeated. He swam the PWSL’s best time this week in the 15-18 Boys 50 Meter Fly and finished 3rd in the 15-18 Boys 50 Meter Back and the 15-18 Boys 50 Meter Freestyle. Mark Linares finished 1st in the PWSL in the 9-10 Boys 25 Meter Fly. Jamie Cornwell finished 1st in the PWSL this week in the 13-14 Girls 50 Meter Freestyle and the 13-14 Girls 50 Meter Backstroke.
Benjamin Cooper finished with the PWSL’s top time this week in the 13-14 Boys 100 Meter Individual Medley. Thomas Klump finished 1st in the PWSL this week in the 8 & Under Boys 25 Meter Fly and 2nd in the 8 & Under Boys 50 Meter Free. Sloane Phythian had the 2nd best time this week in the 8 & Under Girls 25 Meter Back. Thomas Tritle swam the 2nd fastest time in the 9-10 Boys 50 Meter Free. Nathan Luevano had the 2ndbest time in the 11-12 Boys 50 Meter Breaststroke.
The Seahorses host the Blue Division Championship on Saturday against the Braemer Blasters and Piedmont Tsunamis.
PIEDMONT 2,959.50, KINGSBROOKE 2,331.50
The most scorching temperatures of the summer would not be daunting enough to squash the enthusiasm and determination of the Piedmont Tsunami swim team on Saturday, as the club methodically delivered another unblemished regular season record through the defeat of the Kingsbrooke Sea Lions. Swimming in front of a home crowd, while braving heat indexes as high as 106 degrees, the 2959.5 v 2331.5 victory keeps Piedmont perfect atop the PWSL Blue Division, and extends their win streak from the beginning of last season to 12-0.
Piedmont’s victory in the penultimate contest of the year could best be described as “balanced” on the day, as the team maintained a solid lead through each stage of the meet. The Tsunamis opened by landing 8 of 11 early relay wins, before marching forward with 63% of first place awards in individual swims. Finally, Piedmont capped the morning efforts by going 7 for 8 in the combined freestyle events, assuring their success. Ultimately, five of the Tsunami relay teams would claim top marks in the week for the county.
The oppressive temperatures would be enough to stifle individual and team Tsunami record attempts, however several Piedmont swimmers would markedly improve on personal best times while delivering top-finishing marks at the meet. Blue ribbon honors for Piedmont were taken by (PWSL top overall times also noted by number in parenthesis): Sophia Malinowski, Christian Mulroe, Sedonah Traister (1), Charlotte Hannam, Alex Crown, Emma Hannam (1), Henry Radzikowski (1), Alex Diatchenko, Matthew Pianoto, Madelyn Jenkins, Alyssa Sagle, Christopher DeVito, Davin Phe, Jonathan DeVito, Eric Liao (1), and Sebbie Borden.
The Piedmont win was symbolically important as well, heralding an emotional “Last Splash” at home for several of the team’s graduating seniors. Swimmers, coaches and leaders moving on include: Sebbie Borden, Lindsay Brandt, Luke DeVore, Hayden Goertz, Tyler Michael, Brice Nelson, Rhys Seaman, Mia Tremblay, and Torii Waisanen. The graduating senior class capped each of their final performances with crowd appreciation and applause for their team contributions as they soon transition to Tsunami “alumni status”.
Piedmont will look to benefit from their season-long momentum next Saturday, as they defend the PWSL championship crown in the Blue Division finals against the Sudley Seahorses and the Braemar Blasters. Taking Tent City on the road to the Sudley hosted event, the Tsunamis will attempt a repeat of top league honors in what promises to be another tightly challenged contest of leading swim clubs in the region.
RIDGEWOOD VS. DOMINION VALLEY
At their final home meet of the season, the Ridgewood Barracudas faced the Dominion Valley Sharks on the hottest Saturday of the Summer.
Despite the heat, Ridgewood swimmer Aiden Grendysz set a new team record! By a margin of just .02, Aiden broke the Boys 11-12 50 Meter Backstroke, which was set in 2015.
Saturday brought a lot of bittersweet emotions for the Barracudas; Ridgewood said goodbye to the team’s seniors during their last races at our home pool. Anna Facciola graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School and will be attending Boston University this fall to study journalism. Brian Kim, a former team record holder who also graduated from WSHS, will be attending Virginia Tech this fall. Hylton High School graduate Davida Alumbaugh will be attending American University and studying to pursue a career in international services. Last but not least, Jenny Prue graduated from Colgan and will be studying English at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. All of our seniors have been part of the Ridgewood community for years, and the team is proud to see them going so far.
The following Ridgewood swimmers placed in the top ten across the league in their individual events: Quinn Sullivan (9-10 Freestyle), Julianna Evans (9-10 Freestyle, Breast), Andrew Bolz (13-14 Freestyle, Medley, Back), Jasper Estes (9-10 Medley, Back), Grace Harper (9-10 Medley, Back, Fly), Aiden Grendysz (11-12 Medley, Back, Fly), Ally Haeske (13-14 Medley, Breast), Liam Hopkins (13-14 Breast), Aris Runnels (15-18 Medley, Breast), Jaden Huyn (8 & Under Fly).
The Barracudas are looking forward to a strong end to the season next week at Divisionals.
BRAEMAR 2,735.50, BRIDLEWOOD 2,550.50
After last year’s unexpected loss to Bridlewood, the Blasters rallied and won this past weekend. Despite Bridlewood taking 56% of the first-place finishes in the meet this past Saturday, Braemar’s depth ran deep and they took the lead early in the meet beating Bridlewood by 185 points with a final score of 2735.50 to 2550.50.
The Blasters went on to take 54% of the Top Ten Finishes in the events. Age Groups that dominated the Top Ten included:
• Boys 8 & Under in Free with 8 of 10 top places and 7 of the top 10 in Back & Fly
• Girls 9-10 had 7 of 10 top spots in Back
• Boys 13-14 with 7 of 10 top finishes in Back
• Girls 13-14 with 7 of 10 top finishes in Free & IM
• Girls 15 & Over with 7 of 10 top spots in Free, IM & Back
This week Blaster team members recorded 99 “Top 25 Times” in the league. Of those, two earned PWSL’s top spot, which include: Landon Gentry in 15-18 Boys 100 IM and Sienna Cooke in 11-12 Girls 50 Breast.
The Blasters placed in the league’s “Top 15 Times” for All Nineteen Relays with four teams taking the league’s top place. The Girls 11-12 Medley Relay team included Christina Korkos, Sienna Cooke, Emily Cole and Payton Jones. The Boys 13-14 age group team took both the Free and Medley Relays Top Spot in the league. Team members for Medley included Leo Sowers, Jordan Evans, Maddox Nham & Alexander Martins. The 13-14 Boys Team for Free included Leo Sowers, Dominic McCombs, Camden Yentz and Alexander Martins. Additionally, the Braemar Girls 13-14 Medley Relay Team got the PWSL top spot. These swimmers included: Sarah Roloff, Hannah Royer, Sienna Golembiewski and Ana Portillo.
VICTORY LAKES 2,808.50, SOUTHBRIDGE 2,290.50
The Southbridge Seals swam up a division this week against the Victory Lakes Piranhas, but fell short in their upset bid by a score of 2808.5 to 2290.5.
Although the Seals had nearly 50 fewer swimmers and 169 fewer splashes, they managed to remain competitive throughout much of the meet. In the end, they could not overcome the sheer quantity that the Piranhas brought to the pool as evidenced by the Seals’ 8.00 points per splash to Victory Lakes’ 6.17 points per splash.
The Seals once again made a big impact with 26 swimmers recording 56 top 25 times and placing 12 relay teams in the Top 15 for the week. Fighting through one of the hottest days of the year, Seals swimmers recorded 286 splashes in which 90 percent were legal and recorded a valid time. This despite many swimmers trying events out for the first-time in an attempt to record a valid time so they can swim the events at divisional championships. Twenty-three of them recorded legal times in new events for the first-time in their careers.
With these new times recorded, Southbridge now has 83 percent of the team eligible to swim the maximum number of events — three — at divisionals. When adjusting that number to remove the 8 & Under age group, 97 percent of the team is eligible to swim the maximum.
Hot weather and warm pool water normally do not equate to fast swims. However, the Seals had 60 swimmers record 89 time improvements and six records — the most by any team in the league this week — were broken, four individual and two relays. The records set were by Hunter Howery (Boys 15-18) 50M Breast; Owen Howery (Boys 13-14) 50M Back; Justin Shahateet (Boys 11-12) 50M Free and 50M Back; the Boys 13-14 Medley relay team of Ryan Parkzes, Owen Howery, William Murphy, and Aaron Hall; and the Girls 15-18 Free relay team of Kayley Benway, Caila Sullivan, Ainsley Juhlin, and Macy Daly.
“The kids have been working so hard and its really awesome to see their hard work pay off. Our swimmers did an amazing job leaving their comfort zone,” said Seals Head Coach Greg Giovinazzo. “The kids did an outstanding job swimming against a higher division opponent that significantly outnumbered us. If you just focused on the score of the meet alone, you’d be missing out on some amazing accomplishments our kids had at the meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.