SUDLEY 4139.5, PIEDMONT 3855.5, BRAEMAR 3519
On Saturday, July 27th, the Sudley Seahorses celebrated the 50th year of Sudley Swim & Tennis Club, and their coach and Sudley manager, Dennis Miller, by winning the Prince William Swim League Blue Division championship. Dennis Miller is the President and one of the founders of the Prince William Swim League (PWSL). PWSL exists to develop in the children involved in this program a love of the sport, and to advance swimming skills, teamwork, and the principles of good sportsmanship. The Seahorses have the honor of having Dennis as their coach and leader. This year the pool was dedicated to Dennis Miller for his years of service to the families of Sudley Swim & Tennis Club.
Sudley Record Breakers:
Girls 15-18 200-Meter Freestyle Relay: Mairead Geiran, Charlotte Pizzillo, Whitley Williams and Sydney Craft set a new Sudley Seahorse record in the Girls 15-18 200-meter Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:55.78 breaking the old record of 1:56.65 set in 1988 by Katherine Ripol, Jenny Grizzard, Suzi McManus (Sydney’s mom), and Lauren Hutchens.
Girls 15-18 50-Meter Butterfly: Sydney Craft broke the Sudley record in the Girls 15-18 50-meter Butterfly event with a time of 29.85. She broke a record of 29.90 previously set by Charlotte Pizzillo in 2018.
Boys 11-12 50-Meter Breaststroke: Nathan Luevano tied the Sudley record in the in the Boys 11-12 50-meter Breaststroke event with a time of 36.07. He tied the record of 36.07 set by Benjamin Cooper in 2018.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmer with 5 First Place Ribbons: Nicolas Chierico
Swimmers with 11 Ribbons: Anastasia Garvey and Michael Utley
Swimmers with 10 Ribbons: Lilian Beemer, Sydney Craft, Lucia Garvey, Mairead Geiran, Nathan Luevano, and Andrew Nguyen
Swimmers with 9 Ribbons: Clara Condon, Maggie Gibbons, Caroline Griffin, Mary Heim, David Hudson, Isabelle Luevano, Luke Mantooth, Olivia McCarthy, Kenneth Danial Nguyen, Charlotte Pizzillo, and Nicholas Viscuso
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Maximilian Ashton, Lauren Balagtas, Rhyan Chambers, Angelo Chierico, Stella Chierico, Nicolas Chierico, Jamie Cornwell, Tadhg Gibbons, Benjamin Huffman, Jamie Moats, Charlotte Simpson, Felix Thamm, and Addison Young
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Bailey Brock, Steven Butler, Benjamin Cooper, Landon Craft, Luke Francis, John Garvey, Liam Halisky, Esme Mergler, Ethan Meyers, Tim O’Dell, Delaney Palenscar, Mary Pennefather, Regina Pennefather, Ashlyn Solenberger, Savanah Solenberger, Troy Utter and Gavin Weitendorf
CYBER MEET RIBBON ACHIEVERS!
Each year all 24 teams in the Prince William County Swim League compete in a virtual swim meet on Divisional Saturday. Called the Cyber Meet, all times from every individual event are combined into one virtual meet, and the top 24 times that day are awarded a Cyber Meet ribbon. This year Sudley swimmers amassed 120 Cyber Meet ribbons, the highest Cyber Meet ribbon count in the league. The following Seahorse swimmers are recognized for earning Cyber Meet ribbons. The number in parentheses represents the total number of Cyber Meet ribbons each individual swimmer earned. Congratulations to the following swimmers:
Colby Alexander (1), Eli Barrett (1), Lilian Beemer (1) Steven Butler (3 – All First Place), Angelo Chierico (3), Nicolas Chierico (3), Stella Chierico (3), Clara Condon (3), Benjamin Cooper (3), Jamie Cornwell (3), Landon Craft (3), Sydney Craft (3), Peter Davis (3), Anastasia Garvey (3), John Garvey (1), Lucia Garvey (1), Mairead Geiran (3), Hailey Gray (3) Caroline Griffin (1), Brian Haney (1), Mary Heim (1), Jack Houser (3), Shane Hudson (3), Benjamin Huffman (3), Thomas Klump (3), Carter Layden (1), Mark Linares (3), Darcy Lucas (1), Nathan Luevano (3), Avila Mantooth (3), Luke Mantooth (3), Olivia McCarthy (1), Jake Moats (3), Marianna Myers (3), Andrew Nguyen (1), Kenneth Daniel Nguyen (1), Matthew Nowak (1), Natalie O’Connor (2), Delaney Palenscar (3), Haley Palenscar (1), Mary Pennefather (1), Reagan Phythian (3), Sloane Phythian (3), Charlotte Pizzillo (2), Sarah Purdy (2), Lauren Smith (1), Ashlyn Solenberger (2), Savanah Solenberger (3), Thomas Tritle (3), Michael Utley (3), Samantha Utley (1), Connor Utter (1), Troy Utter (2), Whitley Williams (1), Aurora Zary (3).
The Braemar Blasters came out strong at the Divisional Meet against the Sudley Seahorses and Piedmont Tsunamis when after the opening relays, they were tied with Piedmont and trailing Sudley by only 26 points. The Blasters continued to place well early in Freestyle, at one point keeping only a ½ point gap between Piedmont and just 21 points away from the leader Sudley. The Seahorses surged further ahead with solid finishes in IM & Back, never giving up the lead the rest of the meet and defeating both Piedmont and Braemar in the Blue Divisional Meet.
The Blasters had a 51% improvement over their seed times. Blaster team members also recorded 94 “Top 25 Times” in the league. Of those, earning the PWSL #1 spot was Jordan Evans who also broke both the PWSL and Braemar records for Event #44 Boys 13-14 50 Breast with a time of 31.15. Also, breaking a record for Braemar was Sienna Golembiewski in Event #55 Girls 13-14 50 Fly with a time of 30.31. Other top performing age groups were Boys 13-14 in IM, Breast & Fly and Girls 15-18 in Fly. Each event had 5 or more swimmers making the Top 25 in the league.
The Blasters placed in the league’s “Top 15 Times” for 14 Relays with two teams taking the league’s top place. The Boys 13-14 age group team took both the Free and Medley Relays Top Spot in the league. Team members for Medley included Matthew Santee, Jordan Evans, Logan Grant & Alexander Martins. The 13-14 Boys Team for Free included Jordan Evans, Logan Grant, Dominic McCombs and Alexander Martins.
On Saturday, the Piedmont Tsunamis fell short in their quest to repeat as PWSL Blue Division champions, losing to the Sudley Seahorses while holding off the Braemar Blasters in a tightly contested battle. The second-place league finish for the Tsunamis caps the team’s longest streak of wins as a contender in the top county bracket at thirteen.
The morning was marked with fierce competition as the opening relays drew to a close. Piedmont commanded four wins out of the initial eleven contests, but were not able to mark high enough in the outstanding events to take an early lead. As the individual events began competition, only 26 points separated the three teams. The Piedmont swimmers were able to place top marks in 40% of the Free and IM races, which kept the meet in check and reach early on. However, the gap would widen by the end of head-to-head swims. Final relays were almost perfectly evenly matched to close out the event, giving no team a singular advantage outside of the preliminary results.
That said, there were plenty of remarkable Blue Ribbon Tsunami performances on the day. Piedmont swimmers delivering top times in the Divisional matchup were: Declan Bengtson, Sophia Malinowski, Sedonah Traister, Charlotte Hannam, Camille Spink, Eric Liao, Brooks Schires, Gannon Maxwell, Alyssa Sagle, Maddie Richardson, Jonathan DeVito, Emma Hannam, and Luke DeVore. Additionally, four Piedmont swimmers finished with first place marks in the all-county Cyber Meet for divisional’s weekend. These included (multiple Blue Ribbons in parenthesis): Sedonah Traister (2), Camille Spink (3), Alyssa Sagle, and Emma Hannam.
Standout Swim: The Boys 9-10 50 Backstroke event seeded the top three swimmers a mere .8 seconds apart, with Tsunami Gannon Maxwell staring northward at his two Sudley counterparts. That would not hold as the race played out. Maxwell blasted past expectations and rivals to bring home first place, lowering his time by a whopping 2.16 seconds, and scoring a new personal best of 41.78.
On the relay record front, the Piedmont 15-18 Boys were on fire to launch the meet, delivering league records in both of their combined events. Opening the match, the Boys 15-18 200 Free Relay group of Sebbie Borden, Eric Liao, Luke DeVore and Henry Radzikowski claimed PWSL all-time honors with a new best of 1:38.25. One short half hour later, the same squad would be at it again. This time, bettering the county bar by a solid .75 seconds in the 200M Medley with an improvement to 1:48.44.
Also on the Medley Relay record front, the 13-14 Girls squad of Camille Spink, Emma Hannam, McKenna Curry and Hayley Hubert erased their Piedmont time from just two weeks ago by almost one and a half seconds, coming in at 2:10.64.
Three relay record holders from the combined events would also bring league and team top times in individual performances. The first of these came from Camille Spink, this time for a PWSL top outcome in the 100M IM at a new best of 1:04.37. Spink would later cap her individual swims by delivering her third Tsunami team record at the event, marking a 28.94 in the 50 Fly. Next, Eric Lao for the 15-18 Boys brought repeated honors in the 100M IM, setting the new Tsunami goal at 59.68. Later, Emma Hannam would strike definitively in the Girls 13-14 50 Breast, cracking the 35 second barrier for Piedmont to achieve a new team best of 34.88.
RIDGEWOOD TAKES SECOND
Closing out a great season, the Ridgewood Barracudas faced off against the Wellington Dolphins and the Kingsbrooke Sea Lions, placing second in the white division’s championship meet.
Ending with a bang, the Ridgewood Barracudas brought home four new league records thanks to Aris Runnels and Andrew Bolz. While Aris broke the previous league records for 15-18 girls in the medley, backstroke, and butterfly, Bolz set a new county-wide record in the 13-14 boys medley. Bolz also set new team records in the 13-14 backstroke and fly. Bolz’s previous record in the 11-12 medley was broken yesterday by Aiden Grendysz, who also set a new 11-12 Fly record. The 13-14 boys medley relay (Liam Hopkins, Andrew Bolz, Carter Brown and Ward O’Brien) broke a record that was previous set in 2001.
The following Ridgewood swimmers won their individual events at divsionals: Grace Harper (9-10 Freestyle, Breaststroke), Aiden Grendysz (9-10 Freestyle, Medley, Butterfly), Andrew Bolz (13-14 Medley, Backstroke, Butterfly), Kira Runnels (13-14 Medley, Breaststroke, Butterfly), Aris Runnels (15-18 Medley, Backstroke, Buttefly), Angelea Flores (13-14 Backstroke), Jasper Estes (9-10 Breaststroke), Liam Hopkins (13-14 Breaststroke).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.