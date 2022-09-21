First-year head coach Steve Casner expected an adjustment period.

Not only was Quantico High School fielding its first football team since 2019. But the Warriors were doing so playing an eight-man version of the sport with mostly inexperienced underclassmen.

So Saturday’s 52-50 come-from-behind victory over visiting Richmond Christian was a welcome sight. After starting the season 0-3, including being outscored 105-16 in its past two games against more physically imposing teams, the Warriors remained resilient.

With under two minutes left Sept. 17, Quantico tied the game at 50 on Camden Roberts’ 5-yard touchdown run. Roberts set up the score with a 50-yard run. He also recorded the game-winning two-point conversion.

The Warriors (1-3) then held on for the win and celebrated en masse afterward.

“There were a lot of those ‘I love you, man’ type of moments like from the old [Bud Light] commercials,” Casner said. “We had a fairly good number of fans and they made a tunnel for the players after the game. It was a love fest.”

Casner also got a chuckle hearing comments from Quantico-based students who are able to attend nearby Potomac, the base’s zoned public high school.

“They told me they were coming back,” Casner said.

Casner credited Richmond Christian for never giving up. Richmond Christian had only 12 players due to injuries.

“They played their hearts out,” Casner said. “Some of these teams we’ve played have been pretty huge.”

Quantico has about 24 players, including six eighth-graders and only three seniors. The Warriors’ leading tackler is freshman Brock Knapp. He tallied 10 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection against Richmond Christian.

For safety reasons, Casner said he rarely uses the eighth-graders in games unless it's for spot duty. Those players are more in training preparing for future seasons.

Roberts’ arrival over the summer boosted Quantico’s offense and experience level in a format where higher scores are expected with fewer players on the field. He’s among a handful of players on the roster with any previous varsity experience. The junior played at White Oak High School in Jacksonville (N.C.) before his father was assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Roberts made an immediate impression, rushing for 108 yards on 18 carries in the Warriors’ 24-14 season-opening loss to Southampton.

Against Richmond Christian, he totaled 366 rushing yards on 29 carries and accounted for six of Quantico’s eight touchdowns (five rushing and one on a kickoff return).

“Having him there gives us confidence,” Casner said.

Casner said the biggest challenge remains with how the players respond to hits.

“The hardest part is getting comfortable with contact and their feet stop,” Casner said. “This is all new.”

Another challenge is dealing with injuries with limited numbers. Quantico has yet to start the same players more than once.

Due to the pandemic and low numbers caused by small enrollment, Quantico did not have football teams for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

There was interest in fielding a team this fall. But with turnout still small and so many kids new to varsity play, the school believed it was best to compete in eight-man football.

Quantico always deals with constant turnover because of families being transferred in and out of the base.

“We’re just happy to have a program,” Casner said. “It’s always going to be different here.”

As he does every weekend after a game, Casner compiles the stats and posts them online so the players can see them. It’s a time-consuming endeavor, but Saturday’s victory sped things along.

“It makes it easier after a win,” Casner said.