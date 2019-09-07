As if the defensive pressure of its senior secondary standouts James Snead and Adin Huntington was not enough, the host Mountain View Wildcats decided to use their offense to Ware the Patriot Pioneers out Friday night in a non-conference football game.
Senior quarterback Edwin Ware accounted for 291 all-purpose yards, threw for three touchdowns, and ran for another and the Wildcats’ defense notched two sacks and six tackles for loss en route to a 37-6 victory.
Perhaps the most definitive statement by the Wildcats’ defense was the way it contained Patriot’s running game, particularly that of its transfer running back Tim Baldwin, who carried just 11 times for 48 yards, a week after running for three touchdowns in Patriot’s (1-1) season opening victory.
Baldwin, who has 15 Division 1 offers, was strongly contained, except for a 30-yard run at the beginning of the second quarter. Overall, Mountain View (2-0) held the Pioneers to just 98 rushing yards and pressured quarterback Cody Rogers into completing just eight of 17 passes for 80 yards.
“That [the defensive front] is the strength of our team and they’ve done a good job every time out,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said. “We [the coaches] told them this is not an ordinary running back in there and I thought they did a good job.”
Another person who did a good job was Ware, the Wildcats’ athletic quarterback, who threw for 144 yards and ran for 147. One of the key plays happened late in the second quarter with the Wildcats holding a 16-6 lead.
Shortly after Patriot called a time out with just more than a minute left in the half, Ware ran 71 yards, moving the ball from the Mountain View 8 to the Patriot 21. Moments later, Ware found Randy Thomas over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown that gave the Wildcats a 23-6 lead with 10.4 seconds left in the first half.
“He’s pretty dynamic,” Sorrentino said. “Honestly, I was just hoping not to punt it from our end zone there and then he busts a run, then throws that great ball for us. That was really [a huge momentum swing].”
Sorrentino lauded the play of Huntington and Snead in particular, citing the duo’s work ethic as important to the team’s overall mindset.
“They’ve set the tone all off-season in the weight room. When you shut down a good running team like that, you’ve always got a shot,” Sorrentino said. “We did some good things, including taking advantage of two turnovers, so you have to give the defense credit.”
As Sorrentino said, Patriot’s two turnovers proved costly. One eventually led to a 2-yard scoring run by Ware that made the score 30-6, while the second one led to a 2-yard scoring run by Ike Daniels that accounted for the final margin.
Mountain View opened the scoring with a 51-yard TD pass from Ware to Bishop Jones-Fowler. It became 13-0 when Amari Walker hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass. John Shaner booted a 36-yard field goal with 2:53 left in the first half to make it 16-0.
Patriot’s lone offensive highlight happened on the ensuing drive when Rogers carried five times during a 7-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run by Rogers. The touchdown was set up by consecutive long runs of 37 and 15 yards by Rogers.
PATRIOT (1-1) 0 6 0 0—6
MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-0) 6 17 14 0 – 37
FIRST QUARTER
MV—Jones-Fowler 51 pass frome Ware (kick failed), 9:24
SECOND QUARTER
MV—Walker 10 pass from Ware (Solorzano kick), 10:22
MV—FG Shaner 36, 2:53
P—Rogers 2 run (kick failed), 1:04
MV—Thomas 21 -ass from Ware (Solorzano kick), 10.4
THIRD QUARTER
MV—Ware 2 run (Solorzano kick), 5:35
MV—Daniels 2 run (Solorzano kick), 2:23
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Patriot, Rogers 11-56, Baldwin 11-48, Stroman 1-(minus 6); Mountain View—Ware 13-147, Shelton 13-55, Barb 1-49, Parker 4-23, Madsen 1-15, Perry 4-11, Snead 1-(minus 2).
Passing—Patriot, Rogers 8-17-0-80; Ware 12-18-0-144.
Receiving—Patriot, Jackson 2-25, Settle 2-21, Harris-Ayala 2-14, Stroman 2-14; Mountain View—Daniels 6-28, Thomas 3-46, Jones-Fowler 1-51, Walker 1-10, Jackson 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.