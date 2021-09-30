Omar Diallo began his first varsity football season listed as a back-up cornerback and a third-string quarterback.

But the sophomore’s role quickly changed after Gar-Field started 0-2 this season. Switching to a more run-focused offense with Patriot and Freedom coming up, the Red Wolves turned to Diallo to execute the game plan. He understood his responsibility and carried it out with a veteran’s poise.

Diallo ran for a touchdown and threw for another in Gar-Field’s 21-13 win over Patriot. He followed that up with another rushing touchdown Saturday in a 20-16 victory at Freedom. The wins got the Red Wolves’ season back on track as they look to earn back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Friday's local high school football schedule FRIDAY, OCT. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (3-2) at Forest Park (2-3), 7 p.m. Colgan (0-4) at Gar-Field (2-2), 7 p.m. Battlefield (4-0) at Freedom-South Riding (2-1), 7 p.m. John Champe (3-2) at Osbourn Park (2-2), 7 p.m. Warren County (0-4) at Brentsville (3-2), 7 p.m. St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes (3-1) at Manassas Park (0-4), 7 p.m. Unity Reed (3-2) at Osbourn (3-2), 7 p.m. Potomac (1-3) at Hylton (1-3), 7 p.m. John Paul the Great (0-4) at Bishop Ireton (0-5), 7 p.m.

Diallo’s numbers are meager at best. He was 3 of 8 passing for 22 yards against Patriot and 3 of 6 for 47 yards with an interception against Freedom. He rushed for a total of negative 1 yard on 15 carries in the two games.

His importance, though, lies in his presence.

“He takes command of the huddle,” Gar-Field coach Tony Keiling said. “He knows everyone’s job. He’s a quick study.”

Quarterback was by far the Red Wolves’ biggest question mark after Bishop Fitzgerald graduated. The district player of the year threw for an area-high 1,485 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for nine more. Fitzgerald, now at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, also was a first-team all-district defensive back.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Diallo was the back-up junior varsity quarterback last season. Gar-Field planned to use him as their future signal-caller at some point. Just not right now as he adjusted to the next level and became bigger and stronger. Keiling describes him fast, but “all arms and legs.”

But Diallo was ready when called to step in for the defending Cardinal District champions.

“He has the mental strength to do it,” Keiling said.

Gar-Field has wide receiver targets in Jalil Singleton, Isaiah Crockett and Forest Park transfer Adric Johnson. But for now, Keiling is content letting the Red Wolves run the ball.

The addition of Elijah Sledge has helped boost Gar-Field’s run game, as has an offensive line finding the right combination. The 5-10, 190-pound Sledge, a transfer from Unity Reed, gives the Red Wolves a reliable ground-pounder with power to run over opponents. He totaled 88 rushing yards on 24 carries against Freedom.

The line returned two starters in senior right tackle Ryan Adams (6-3, 270) and senior left tackle Amonte Thompson (6-2, 225). Both were first-team all-district selections last season. Junior left guard Jakobi Reynolds (6-2, 260) made his first varsity start against Freedom. Reynolds transferred from Mountain View, but never played there.

Senior Bryan Carcamo (6-2, 275) is a first-year starter at center, as is sophomore Corvell James (5-10, 225) at right guard.

Defensively, Gar-Field remains strong. Adams had three sacks against Freedom, and Thompson had one, along with three tackles for loss. Crockett recorded a forced fumble, while Singleton had a forced fumble and an interception. DeAvohn Bumbrey, who replaced Towson signee Mason Woods at middle linebacker, had eight tackles, including three for loss.

“We’ve had some growing pains as we transition,” Keiling said, “but we’ve had new people make plays.”