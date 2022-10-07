Since Sean Finnerty took over as Patriot’s head football coach in 2019, he has relied on one primary running back.
First came Tim Baldwin. The all-state selection and Indiana signee ran for 1,605 yards and 25 touchdowns during his one season with the Pioneers. Keith Jenkins carried the load the next two seasons (combined 2,337 yards and 30 touchdowns) before heading to Morgan State.
This season, though, presented something different. Finnerty still had capable running backs to choose from, but he also had to consider workloads and experience levels before selecting one as his leader.
Senior Quentin Harrison served as Jenkins’ backup in 2021, but Patriot needed him as the team’s starting middle linebacker. Senior Gabe Bigbee remained a possibility. But he, too, was needed elsewhere at wide receiver, where he is a four-year starter.
Sophomore Jackson McCarter seemed the best fit, but he required time to adjust to varsity after spending last season as the junior varsity running back.
So instead of overworking anyone or pushing them too much too soon, Finnerty decided to use all three during the game on a rotating basis. And so far, the strategy has worked well for the 5-0 Pioneers. The trio has accounted for 1,132 rushing yards on 99 carries (11.4 average) and 21 of Patriot’s 22 rushing touchdowns.
While the three have done well all season carrying the ball, their versatility reached another level last Friday against Gainesville.
In the 65-29 victory, they totaled 414 of Patriot’s 469 rushing yards and all eight rushing touchdowns. The Pioneers have a capable passing game, but they relied on the running game more than usual due to the rainy conditions. But even when the rain let up, Patriot stuck with its original strategy of rushing the ball.
“One of the reasons we’ve had success is that we can put a fresh person in there and split up the carries,” Finnerty said.
Each player brings something different. Harrison, known to his teammates and coaches as “Q,” is the power runner. Bigbee is the shifty one. And McCarter combines strength with his track speed. Bigbee is tied with Harrison for the team lead in scoring with 60 points (six receiving touchdowns and four rushing). McCarter is second with 54 points.
“We’re all so good in what we do specifically so we can all make the play,” Bigbee said.
For Bigbee, the chance to play running back is a return to his roots. Before Patriot, Bigbee had always been a running back. But the Pioneers had Baldwin when Bigbee arrived as a freshman. Bigbee’s best chance of playing time came after a switch to wide receiver.
The opportunity to run the ball more has caused some college coaches to revise how they recruit Bigbee. At first, colleges evaluated him as a wide receiver. But not anymore. Bigbee has six offers, four from Division II programs and two from Division III schools. He also has some preferred walk-on invitations from Division I schools.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Bigbee would like to play Division I as a scholarship player and views running back as a possible path because his size fits better at that level for that position.
Finnerty sees the 5-11, 180-pound McCarter as a potential Division I recruit stepping into a bigger role as the season goes on and becoming the Pioneers’ go-to running back the next two seasons.
The one question Finnerty had about McCarter was how well someone new to varsity would follow his blockers and read the right hole to run through.
But McCarter has handled the transition well.
“As a sophomore, he’s put together,” Finnerty said.
Patriot’s experienced offensive line is another reason for the running game’s success.
University of Virginia commitment Cole Surber starts at right tackle, fellow senior Braden Chandler at right guard, junior Alaric Ahrens at center, senior Brandon Khu at left guard and junior Bryan Rudd at left tackle.
Rudd and Ahrens have missed the past two games due to injuries, but junior Cristian Person and sophomore Joey Sapina have filled in without Patriot missing a beat. In addition, senior tight end/running back Kam Mahoney has provided effective blocking.
“I have been unbelievably impressed with the physicality upfront,” Finnerty said. “We have depth at running back, but depth on the offensive line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.