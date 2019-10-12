Quest Powell threw three touchdown passes and Julian Edwards ran for three touchdowns Friday as host Freedom defeated Hylton 42-6 in a Cardinal District matchup.
Powell finished the game going 20 for 29 for 325 yards. Edwards ran 15 times for 111 yards as the Eagles improved to 2-0 in the district and 6-0 overall.
Umari Hatcher caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, Nijhere Johnson five passes for 72 yards and one touchdown and Jalen Hamlin four for 49 to lead Freedom's receivers.
Defensively, Kealey Davis had three tackles for loss, Jalen Griffin one sack and six tackles and Jabril Al-Amin four tackles for loss and five tackles.
