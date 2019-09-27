Senior quarterback Quest Powell was 22 of 30 for 292 yards and four touchdowns Friday in Freedom's 47-0 win over host Battlefield.
Umari Hatcher (5 for 124), Nijhere Johnson (5 for 50), Jalen Hamlin (4 for 85) and Darryl Overton III (1 for 12) all caught touchdown passes for the Eagles (5-0).
Julian Edwards rushed 11 times for 134 yards and one touchdown. Marvin Hicks ran for a touchdown as well.
Jabril Al-Amin had two sacks and 11 tackles, Vershon Lee one sack and Jaylen Griffin two sacks and six tackles.
