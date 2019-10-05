Quest Powell threw for four touchdowns and 231 yards overall Friday as visiting Freedom improved to 5-0 with a 49-0 win at Forest Park. Powell completed 11 of 18 passes.
Umari Hatcher caught five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hamlin three for 53 and one touchdown, Jason Hawkins 1 for 37 and one touchdown and Julian Edwards 1 for 25 with one touchdown.
Edwards rushed 18 times for 115 yards and one touchdown. Powell ran five ties for 63 yards and one touchdown.
On defense, Kealey Davis had five tackles for loss, Vershon Lee three tackles for loss, Hawkins one interception, Cam Berry one sack and Cam Eanes 10 tackles and one sack.
