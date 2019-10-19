Freedom quarterback Quest Powell continued his masterful season on Friday night, leading his team to a 45–7 blowout victory over host Woodbridge. Powell, a senior, threw four touchdown passes on the night and racked up 451 yards through the air.
Powell's passing yardage total is the second highest in Prince William County history. The record is held by Patriot graduate Chris Sonnenberg, who threw for 466 yards Sept. 7, 2018 against Colgan.
After the clinic he put on against Woodbridge, Powell now has an area-best 27 touchdown passes and 2,063 passing yards.
Using a complex offensive attack, complete with run-pass options and stacked wide receiver sets, the Eagles torched the Vikings in front of their hometown fans.
Powell spread it around all night and by the final whistle, six different Freedom players had caught passes off his hand. Junior Umari Hatcher was the top target of the night, catching seven balls for 203 yards and a touchdown, and senior Jason Hawkins wasn’t far behind, hauling in five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Jalen Hamlin also caught a touchdown pass for the Eagles that was perhaps the prettiest of the night. Powell lofted the ball over 40 yards through the air and Hamlin ran right under it. Then, after making the over-the-shoulder catch, he beat two Woodbridge defensive backs to the end zone for the score.
Julian Edwards ran for 166 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.
Woodbridge did hold a 7–6 lead in the first quarter but they were outmatched against Freedom. Four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble lost) made it impossible for them to sustain anything on offense and in the end, they failed to put any points on the board.
Woodbridge’s only score came from linebacker and LSU commit Antoine Sampa scooped up a fumble in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown.
Defensively, Freedom's Niijhere Johnson grabbed two interceptions and Hatcher had one. Cam Eanes totaled nine tackles, Darryl Overton III eight tackles and one sack. Jabril Al-Amin, Kealey Davis and Marvin Hicks each had one sack as well.
“The key to victory was that we played really well on defense” Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said after the game. “We didn’t give up much, and if it wasn’t for penalties, we probably wouldn’t have given up anything.”
“Our offense continued doing what they’ve been doing,” he added. “We’re explosive in the passing game and when you’ve got a team like this, it’s important to make sure you’re getting better every week.”
With the win, Freedom stayed undefeated on the season (7-0 overall) and took over sole possession of first place in the district with a 3-0 mark. The Eagles head to Potomac this week to try and continue their bid for a perfect season. Woodbridge fell below .500 with the loss. The Vikings, now 3–4 overall and 2-1 in the district, will host Colgan this week.
