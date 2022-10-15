Forest Park coach John Robinette crouched with his hands on his knees and a smile on his face. Moments later, he was facing a stampede of Bruins rushing straight at him in jubilant glee.
After all, the mission had been partially accomplished—winning a pivotal game featuring two teams fighting for a playoff berth with the season in its final few games.
Bruins quarterback Quinton Pulley scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for another as Forest Park beat host Gar-Field 23-9 Friday night in a Cardinal District game.
For the Bruins (3-1 in district, 4-4 overall), the victory represented more than just another triumph against a school that it considers a bit of a rival. It also was a chance to solidify its playoff position. The Bruins entered the game occupying the seventh spot in the playoff picture with the top eight teams guaranteed berths. Gar-Field came into the game in the eighth spot.
While Robinette said the victory put the Bruins in a good position with three weeks left in the regular season, he said it was too early to talk playoff positioning. Forest Park has a bye week followed by home games against Colgan (3-4) and Hylton (0-7) as it longs for its first winning season going 6-5 in 2015.
“We still have to win our games, but this win puts us in the position to [control their playoff destiny],” Robinette said. “We are where we were confident we would be at this point in the season.”
Gar-Field (3-4 overall, 2-2 in district play) opened the scoring with a 24-yard field goal from Diego Coca-Hernandez with 6:31 left in the first quarter. But Forest Park, led by the athletic Pulley, responded with an 11-play, 55-yard drive that was capped when Pulley galloped 15 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bruins a 7-3 lead.
After several strong defensive stands by both teams, Forest Park drove 80 yards in nine plays, capping the drive with a 30-yard pass from Pulley to George Ward that made it 14-3 at halftime.
“Pulley is one of the best in the county, so no one should be surprised at what he did,”
The Bruins added on in the second half. Gar-Field's bad snap in the end zone on a punt try resulted in a safety, making the score 16-3. Pulley tallied the final Bruins’ touchdown on a 17-yard end around with 8:25 to play before Gar-Field got a 30-yard TD pass from Adric Johnson to Max Gardner with 1:24 left.
“I’m really proud of the effort and energy the kids showed,” Robinette said. “We showed a lot of resiliency. They [Gar-Field] knew we were going to run and we were still able to do it so I am pretty happy about that.,” Robinette said.
Another thing that pleased Robinette, he said, is the defense, which moved the pocket and made things diffcult for a “dynamic athlete in Johnson back there.”
“We made a concentrated effort to make sure things weren’t easy for him,” Robinette said. “The work of our DB’s made him hold the ball that much longer and made it difficult for him.”
Johnson completed 10 of 19 passes for 111 yards overall, while Pulley completed 15 of 18 passes for 137 yards.
“I have a lot of belief in this group, especially this group of seniors. They have worked so hard,” Robinette said. “They are a very resilient group.”
FOREST PARK (4-4, 3-1) 7 7 0 9—23
GAR-FIELD (2-2, 3-4) 3 0 0 6—9
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
G-F—FG Coca-Hernandez 24, 6:31
FP—Pulley 15 run (Ravert kick), 1:07
SECOND QUARTER
FP—Ward 30 pass from Pulley (Ravert kick), 1:59
FOURTH QUARTER
FP—Safety (Gar-Field bad snap in end zone), 8:25
FP—Pulley 17 run (Ravert kick), 3:18.
G-F—Gardner 30 pass from Johnson (pass failed), 1:24.
Individual statistics
Rushing
Forest Park—Cook 24-112, Pulley 5-37; Gar-Field, Sanders 5-32, Henry 2-18; Ferrufino 1-0.
Passing
Forest Park—Pulley 17-21-1-137; Gar-field, Johnson 10-20-1-111.
Receiving—Pereira 5-48, Ferrufino 6-8; Peters 3-12, Ssegawa 1-27, Sanders 1-8; Gar-Field, Cook 4-58, Guillion 4-22, Henry 2-35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.