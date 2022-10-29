Quinton Pulley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more as Forest Park defeated Colgan 50-24 on homecoming Friday.
Tyler Stewart added a rushing touchdown. Offensive lineman Nathaniel Wright also scored a touchdown when he recovered the football in the end zone.
Kyle Musselman and Keanan Twyman each caught touchdown passes and Jaiden McLendon returned an interception for a touchdown. Forest Park (4-1 in Cardinal District, 5-4 overall) grabbed three interceptions overall.
The Bruins finish the regular season next Friday against 0-9 Hylton.
