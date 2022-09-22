Woodbridge High School graduate Reuben Adams Jr. is among five former or current Kentucky football players who have filed a suit against a Lexington (KY) police officer who oversaw an investigation into an incident at a March, 2021 off-campus fraternity party.
Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were charged August 2021 with first-degree burglary.
In addition, Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a handgun at one of the victims.
A grand jury declined to indict the players on all charges in September 2021. On Wednesday, Adams, McClain, Phillips, Tisdale and Williams filed a suit against Lexington police officer Cory Vinlove, alleging he “initiated false charges to frame and defame them,” according to a news release from the players’ attorneys.
The suits also names officer Donnell Gordon, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government as defendants.
“This lawsuit is another tragic example of the damage caused by corrupt policing in America,” Elliot Slosar, an attorney at Chicago-based civil rights law firm Loevy & Loevy, said in the release. “It is shocking how Officer Cory Vinlove, in spite of objective evidence and the University of Kentucky’s thorough investigation, damaged so many lives. As the lawsuits demonstrate, these five young black men were targeted by a white officer with an axe to grind and determined to make a name for himself. The false initiation of charges stripped these players of their innocence and prevented them from enjoying college and playing football for the University of Kentucky, a program they love. R.J., JuTahn, Andru, Devito, and Joel bring this lawsuit to get justice for the damage caused and to hold Defendant Vinlove and others responsible for their egregious misconduct.”
Adams’ parents Reuben and Lisa said in the release they are “pursuing this lawsuit because our son was unjustly accused of a crime he did not commit. He was targeted and victimized by the criminal justice system of the Lexington Police Department, specifically Det. Vinlove, his supervisors, and the Police Chief. The remnants of this unjust act continues to have an impact on my son and our family. RJ was ostracized on campus, in the city of Lexington, in our hometown of VA, and on social media. We are seeking justice, accountability, and an apology for the false charges brought against him when he was a victim of a racial attack."
The Lexington Police Department issued a statement Wednesday regarding the lawsuits.
“Because the investigation is ongoing, we do not have any comment or further information to release at this time,” said public information officer Hannah Sloan.
Adams, a 2020 Woodbridge graduate, signed with Kentucky out of high school. The offensive lineman entered the transfer portal in April and committed to Georgia Tech in May.
He did not play at Kentucky and has four years of eligibility left.
