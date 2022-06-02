Colgan’s Matthew Staton and Patriot’s Maya Bravo won the Class 6 Region B boys and girls singles titles Thursday at the Montclair Country Club, while also teaming up to help their schools win the doubles title as well.
Staton, the defending boys singles champion, defeated Forest Park’s Sherry Saeed 6-1, 6-4, while Bravo beat Gainesville’s Leilani Hereford 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys doubles, Staton and Rebhi Villasmil Rodriguez outlasted Battlefield’s Ty and Jaxon Brown 2-6, 7-5 and 6-4 in a match that spanned two hours.
In the girls doubles, Iben and Maya Bravo defeated Emily Staton and Madison Watt of Colgan 7-5, 6-1.
For singles and doubles, only the region champions advance to states. The doubles semifinals and finals are June 9-10 and the singles semifinals and finals are June 10-11. All the matches are at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Staton is the defending boys singles state champion.
