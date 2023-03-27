The Regional Park Regatta occurred on March 25 on the Occoquan River race course at Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station.
This was the first regatta that offered races for all boat classes. In total, 188 boats from 29 schools participated, including visiting school Walter Johnson (MD).
Since this was an early season regatta, events with more than 7 entries were raced as separate flights. Next week, seeded heats and finals will be raced for varsity events.
The conditions were cold and rainy, with minimal winds throughout most of the day.
Notes:
- Schools enter events based on team size, equipment owned and age of their athletes.
- 4xs, 2xs and 1xs are sculling events (2 oars per rower).
- 8s and 4s are sweep events (1 oar per rower). These boats also have a coxswain (person who steers the boat and commands the rowers).
- Junior events are restricted to 11th graders and younger. Freshman events are restricted to 9th graders. Teams are not required to enter a varsity boat to enter these events.
- Novices are athletes in their first year of rowing, regardless of grade.
- 2nd, 3rd and 4th events are known as progression events. Teams must enter a varsity boat to enter a 2nd, a 2nd to enter a 3rd, etc.
- Exhibition indicates that an athlete was in violation of that category’s rules. The boat is allowed to race with an unofficial result. This is allowed during regular season events, but not at championship regattas. The most common reason is that a substitute athlete was needed for the boat to race.
Results:
Girls Varsity 4 Flight 2
1. Woodbridge 06:04.1
2. Battlefield 06:11.2
3. Jefferson 06:12.7
4. Fairfax 06:15.7
5. Episcopal 06:29.4
Girls Varsity 4 Flight 1
1. Oakton 05:54.1
2. W. Springfield 05:56.5
3. Lake Braddock 06:03.5
4. Walter Johnson 06:11.7
5. St. John Paul 07:22.0
Boys Varsity 4 Flight 2
1. Lake Braddock 05:28.2
2. Oakton 05:30.2
3. Broad Run 05:35.4
4. Robinson 05:37.8
5. Rock Ridge 06:10.3
Boys Varsity 4 Flight 1
1. W. Springfield 05:25.8
2. South County 05:32.7
3. Forest Park 05:37.8
4. Battlefield 05:45.6
5. Independence 06:01.4
6. St. John Paul 06:02.0
Girls Varsity 4x
1. W. Albemarle 05:55.7
2. Justice 06:31.9
3. Hylton 07:01.7
4. Mount Vernon 07:10.0
5. Potomac 08:37.9
Boys Varsity 4x
1. Justice 05:24.1
2. W. Albemarle 05:29.9
3. Hylton 05:45.0
4. Gar-Field 05:48.5
5. Mount Vernon 06:52.1
Girls Varsity 2x
1. W. Albemarle 05:59.9 (Pelton
2. W. Albemarle 06:37.9 (Palmer)
3. W. Albemarle 07:01.6 (Yale)
4. Mount Vernon 07:08.4 (Barnett)
5. W. Albemarle 07:17.9 (Marciniak)
6. W. Albemarle 08:03.9 (Manclark)
Boys Varsity 2x
1. W. Albemarle 05:26.6 (Reifenberger)
2. W. Albemarle 05:33.9 (Kennedy)
3. W. Albemarle 05:52.0 (Schomer)
4. W. Albemarle 06:01.1 (Bragaw)
5. W. Albemarle 06:29.7 (DeVito)
Girls Varsity 8 Flight 2
1. Robinson 05:24.2
2. McLean 05:25.3
3. Madison 05:25.7
4. Colgan 05:34.1
Girls Varsity 8 Flight 1
1. Woodson 05:21.1
2. Langley 05:26.6
3. South County 05:34.1
4. Riverside 05:42.5
5. Forest Park 06:02.3
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 3
1. McLean 04:51.6
2. Colgan 04:58.2
3. South County 05:00.1
4. Hylton 06:33.7
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 2
1. Madison 04:52.9
2. Woodson 04:58.5
3. Woodbridge 05:11.1
4. Oakton 05:12.6
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 1
1. Riverside 04:54.1
2. Jefferson 04:58.9
3. Walter Johnson 05:08.1
4. Fairfax 05:09.0
5. Langley 05:11.3
Girls 2nd 4
1. Oakton 06:14.6
2. Woodbridge 06:27.8
3. W. Springfield 06:29.6
4. Lake Braddock 06:37.4
5. Battlefield 06:42.1
6. Walter Johnson 06:47.1
Boys 2nd 4
1. W. Springfield 05:42.6
2. Broad Run 05:46.8
3. South County 05:53.3
4. Rock Ridge 06:09.1
5. Battlefield 06:19.6
6. Independence 06:49.5
Girls 2nd 4x
1. W. Albemarle 05:56.4 (Stultz)
2. W. Albemarle 06:12.2 (Pelton)
3. W. Albemarle 06:39.2 (Gresge)
4. Justice 07:24.8 (Kenzi)
Boys 2nd 4x
1. W. Albemarle 05:49.1
2. Justice 05:54.2
3. Hylton 06:20.6
Girls 2nd 8
1. Woodson 05:26.5
2. Robinson 05:32.8
3. Langley 05:34.9
4. Madison 05:42.0
5. McLean 05:44.8
6. Colgan 06:04.9
Boys 2nd 8 Flight 2
1. Madison 04:53.0
2. McLean 04:54.4
3. Langley 05:03.5
4. Walter Johnson 05:16.7
Boys 2nd 8 Flight 1
1. Jefferson 05:09.1
2. Woodson 05:14.0
3. Riverside 05:17.7
4. Woodbridge 05:20.2
5. Oakton 05:35.4
Girls Junior 8
1. Walter Johnson 05:54.1
2. Riverside 06:01.9
3. Fairfax 06:05.7
4. Jefferson 06:10.1
Boys Junior 8
1. W. Springfield 05:01.0
2. Robinson 05:07.2
3. Lake Braddock 05:10.5
Girls Junior 4
1. W. Springfield 06:16.9
2. Broad Run 06:25.4
3. Episcopal 06:31.2
4. Walter Johnson 06:32.7
5. Madison 07:22.1
Boys Junior 4
1. Broad Run 05:53.1
2. Langley 06:07.8
3. Forest Park 06:18.4
4. Fairfax 06:44.2
5. Lake Braddock 08:08.1
Boys Junior 4x
1. W. Albemarle 05:30.2 (Streed)
2. W. Albemarle 05:47.1 (Matthews)
3. Justice 06:22.2 (Monfort)
Girls 3rd 8
1. Langley 05:49.0
2. Woodson 05:57.2
3. Robinson 06:02.4
4. Colgan 06:30.5
5. McLean 06:47.2
Boys 3rd 8 Flight 2
1. Madison 05:23.7
2. Woodson 05:38.9
3. Woodbridge 05:40.0
4. Walter Johnson 05:46.4
Boys 3rd 8 Flight 1
1. McLean 05:15.8
2. Langley 05:24.2
3. Riverside 05:39.8
4. Jefferson 06:22.0
Girls Freshman 8
1. McLean 06:06.2
2. Lake Braddock 06:11.6
3. Langley A 06:17.6
4. W. Springfield 06:38.4
5. Jefferson 06:40.1
6. Langley B 07:03.4
Boys Freshman 8 Flight 2
1. Woodson 05:46.0
2. Walter Johnson 05:49.6
3. Riverside 05:58.5
4. Madison 06:00.3
Boys Freshman 8 Flight 1
1. Langley 05:24.1
2. W. Springfield 05:50.7
3. Colgan 05:53.0
4. Jefferson 05:55.2
5. McLean 06:08.2
Girls Novice 8 Flight 2
1. Woodson 06:06.5
2. South County 06:25.6
3. Walter Johnson 06:27.4
4. Oakton 06:45.5
5. Jefferson 07:28.6
Girls Novice 8 Flight 1
1. Lake Braddock 06:18.9
2. Robinson 06:28.1
3. Forest Park 06:46.0 (Exhibition)
4. Langley 07:09.8
5. Woodbridge 07:25.9
Boys Novice 8 Flight 2
1. South County 05:45.9
2. Oakton 05:52.0
3. Battlefield 05:57.9 (Exhibition)
4. Gloucester 06:19.5
5. Independence 07:26.3
Boys Novice 8 Flight 1
1. W. Springfield 05:19.4
2. Broad Run 05:37.9
3. Lake Braddock 05:44.3
4. Forest Park 06:02.2
5. Robinson 06:20.4
6. Langley 06:35.2
Girls Novice 4 Flight 2
1. W. Springfield 06:52.1
2. Riverside 07:03.3
3. Rock Ridge 07:39.4
4. Gloucester 08:46.0
Girls Novice 4 Flight 1
1. South County 05:58.3
2. Madison 06:12.4
3. Broad Run 06:30.3 (Exhibition)
4. Battlefield 07:05.2
Boys Novice 4
1. South County 05:49.3
2. Robinson 06:08.6
3. Riverside 06:40.2
4. Madison 06:48.2
5. Broad Run 07:13.5
6. Mount Vernon 07:31.9
Girls 4th 8
1. Langley 06:10.9
2. Woodson 06:16.9
Boys 4th 8
1. Langley 06:04.3
2. Jefferson 06:24.2
3. Walter Johnson 06:26.4
4. Riverside 06:59.5
