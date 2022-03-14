Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Tim Settle will sign a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Monday evening.
Washington DT Tim Settle to Buffalo on a 2-year deal, per source. He will be reunited with Tremaine Edmonds from their VT days.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
Teams were able to begin negotiating with free agents from other teams at noon Eastern time Monday. Free agent deals and trades cannot be official until 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.
Settle spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders as a reserve defensive tackle. Washington selected Settle out of Virginia Tech in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
As an unrestricted free agent, Settle was available to sign with another NFL team.
In four seasons with Washington, Settle recorded 52 total tackles and seven sacks. Five of those sacks came in 2020.
Settle saw limited playing time with the Commanders competing behind a loaded interior line.
