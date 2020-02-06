Hylton High School graduate Ricky Slade has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to reports.
AL.com, 247 Sports and The Athletic all reported Wednesday the news about the Penn State running back's plans.
Slade, a rising junior, entered the 2019 as the Nittany Lions’ starter, but early on ended up being replaced in the starting lineup by Journey Brown. Slade totaled 47 carries for 214 yards this past season. He finished fifth on the team in rushing yards and sixth in carries.
Besides returning its top four leading rushers, Penn State also signed two four-star running backs for the class of 2020.
By putting his name in the transfer portal, Slade still has the option of returning to Penn State. Once his name is in the transfer portal, other colleges can contact Slade without needing permission from Penn State.
Slade arrived at Penn State as a five-star recruit. A four-year starting running back for Hylton, Slade finished his career with 5,540 rushing yards, second best in Prince William County history. He also recorded 72 rushing touchdowns and 7,643 all-purpose yards.
He was named the Virginia Gatorade Prep Football Player of the Year and the Class 6 offensive player of the year.
