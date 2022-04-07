Gar-Field High School will retire baseball standout Jeff Baker's No. 24 jersey number Saturday. Here is a list of local retired numbers for a particular sport at Prince William County and city of Manassas high schools:
BATTLEFIELD
No. 14: In honor of Niko Agnos (baseball)
Of note: Agnos' three sons all wore No. 14 while playing for Battlefield baseball. Agnos, a long-time Battlefield supporter, passed away Sept. 17, 2021 from complications due to COVID.
CHRIST CHAPEL
No. 2: Stephen Brown (basketball)
Of note: Brown scored 2,512 points in five varsity seasons (8th-12th) at Christ Chapel. He was also the school's first athlete to receive a Division I scholarship (Bucknell).
EVANGEL CHRISTIAN
No. 24: Sean Davis (basketball)
Of note: 1983 graduate died in the fall of 1983 in a car accident.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
No. 6: Howard Jones (football)
Of note: 2008 graduate was an all-American at Shepherd University who played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears.
GAR-FIELD
No. 24: Jeff Baker (baseball)
Of note: 1999 graduate started four years at Gar-Field, where he was a high school all-American. He went on to play 11 seasons in the major leagues.
No. 42: Charleata Beale (girls basketball)
Of note: 1991 graduate is Gar-Field’s all-time leading scorer in boys and girls basketball with 1,802 points.
OSBOURN
No. 20: Kirsten Holsclaw (girls basketball)
Of note: 1981 graduate averaged 15.7 points and 9.9 rebounds her senior season to earn all-Northwestern District honors.
No. 21: Brandon Hogan (football)
Of note: 2007 graduate led Osbourn to Group AAA Division 6 state title before going on to star at West Virginia. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
No. 22: Lucky Whitehead (football)
Of note: 2011 graduate played for the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. Currently plays with the CFL's BC Lions.
OSBOURN PARK
No. 53: Billy Fields (basketball)
Of note: 1978 graduate averaged 40.1 points per game senior season and is the Prince William County’s all-time public schools’ career points leader with 1,846.
PATRIOT
No. 22: Josh Morrison (baseball)
Of note: A 2013 Patriot graduate who helped lead the Pioneers to the state baseball tournament his senior season, Morrison died Jan. 3, 2014 following injuries he suffered in an auto accident Dec. 25, 2013.
POTOMAC
No. 23: Chuck Coles (football)
Of note: Coles died during a 1986 Potomac playoff game of a congenital heart defect. Potomac’s football stadium is named after him.
WOODBRIDGE
No. 9: Shawn Scales (football)
Of note: 1992 graduate was all-state his senior season before going on to star at Virginia Tech and spent a year on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
No. 18: Victor Williams (boys soccer)
Of note: In 1977, Williams died at the age of 18 in a boat fire off the Fairfax shore of the Occoquan River.
No. 18: Tony Lilly (football)
Of note: 1980 graduate was all-state his senior season, all-SEC at Florida and a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 1984 NFL Draft.
No. 24: Rebecca Wakefield (girls soccer)
Of note: This 1988 graduate is Prince William County’s all-time leading goal scorer with 134. She is a member of the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame.
No. 33: Russell Davis (football)
Of note: The 1975 graduate holds the Group AAA state playoff record for most rushing yards in a game (384). Prince William County’s first Parade All-American and first county running back to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season (1974). The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 1979 NFL Draft.
No. 79: Matt Lehr (football)
Of note: 1997 graduate was all-state his senior season and an all-American lineman at Virginia Tech before becoming a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2001 NFL Draft.
note: If this list is missing a retired jersey number for a Prince William County athlete, email the information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.