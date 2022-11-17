In averaging 64.7 points a game this season, Freedom has relied on the standard ways to score touchdowns. Rushing has produced 38 touchdowns and passing and receiving 47.
But unlike seasons past, the Eagles’ point production has received a boost in another, easily overlooked area: returns.
Through the efforts of 12 different players, Freedom (11-0) has totaled 20 touchdowns off seven fumble recoveries, five interceptions, five kickoffs, two punts and one blocked punt.
Junior Kam Courtney and sophomore JuJu Preston lead the way with four each. Courtney has two kickoff returns, one interception and one fumble recovery for touchdowns and Preston has two punts, one fumble and one interception for touchdowns.
Freedom’s ability to spread the production around and beat opponents in many different ways speaks to its athleticism as well as its philosophy. In addition, a number of the same players scoring on offense are doing the same on defense and special teams.
At football practices, Darryl Overton wants his players to do more than just pounce on a fumble or stop running after making an interception to avoid a potential injury.
The Eagles’ head coach wants his players to follow-through with a touchdown without hesitation. Recovering a fumble or grabbing an interception is not enough. Freedom, for example, has specific blocking assignments for interceptions to make sure the players know who to block and who not to block. That principle applies to the starters as well as the back-ups.
“We don’t practice jumping on the ball,” Overton said. “We want them to always pick it up and score. We practice running the ball back.”
For kickoffs, Overton credits special teams coach Barron Taylor with making Freedom more dangerous in how it sets up returns.
What makes the Eagles’ success with kickoffs even more impressive is that they so rarely get the chance to return a kickoff outside of the mandatory one at either the start of the game or the second half. Freedom has outscored its opponents 712-64 with six shutouts. So when given the opportunity to return a kickoff for a touchdown, they make it count.
Freedom’s playmakers complement each other well and can give opponents pause as far as who to kick to or throw against.
The Eagles have three players deep for kickoffs in EJ Reid, Courtney and Preston, who has offers from Maryland and Virginia. In front of them are Jeffrey Overton Jr. (offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Boston College) Kendall Bannister (Ohio commitment) and Jachai Hughes
On defense, Courtney starts at safety along with Reid at cornerback, Overton at the other safety and Bannister at cornerback. Preston only comes in to give Overton, the Cardinal District Offensive Player of the Year, a break.
Another plus is the addition of senior TJ Bush on the defensive line. Bush played last season at Bishop Ireton.
The Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year and Coastal Carolina commitment, Bush has, in Overton’s words, allowed Freedom’s linebackers to grow up. The Eagles have four first-year starters at linebacker in Braxton Hunt and Devin Reeves inside and Aaron Duncan and Isaiah Harper outside. All four were back-ups last season at those positions.
“You can’t really see that on a stat sheet, but they trust [Bush] up front,” Overton said. “He’s sparked [their] play.”
