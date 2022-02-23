The LPGA announced Wednesday that Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville will host the 19th Solheim Cup in September, 2024.
RTJ, which is located on Lake Manassas and opened in 1991, hosted four Presidents Cups, including the first two in 1994 and 1996, as well as the PGA Tour's 2015 Quicken Loans National. This is the first major women's event ever held at RTJ.
The Solheim Cup features the top female golfers from the United States and Europe in a match-play competition.
Dates for the 2024 Solheim Cup have not been announced yet.
“We are honored and excited to bring the 2024 Solheim Cup to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. RTJ has a strong tradition of hosting world-class international competitions, and we can’t wait to add the Solheim Cup, one of the flagship events in women’s golf, to the list,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “Playing the Solheim Cup on this magnificent golf course near our nation’s capital will provide the perfect backdrop for these elite athletes to battle for the Cup."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.