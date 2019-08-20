Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman will rehab Tuesday with the Potomac Nationals. Potomac is in Frederick tonight at 7.
The length of Zimmerman’s rehab assignment with the P-Nats is to be determined, though he is expected to play for Potomac into the final homestand of the 2019 regular season.
The 34-year-old Zimmerman was placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot on July 22nd. Zimmerman began his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg and played two games for the Senators.
This is the seventh time Zimmerman has done a rehab assignment with Potomac.
Zimmerman has appeared in 33 games with the Washington Nationals this season, hitting .246 with three home runs, eight doubles, and 15 RBIs.
