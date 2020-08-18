Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School announced its athletic plans Tuesday for the fall sports season.
According to a release on the school’s athletics web page:
Football will move to the spring.
Cross country, girls tennis, cheerleading and volleyball will play an adjusted fall season. Practice begins Aug. 27
Field hockey and boys soccer will have an intramural-focused season with practice beginning Sept. 1. Teams will focus on skill development and intramural contests when safe and possible.
Co-ed golf may be added and play an abbreviated system.
Decisions about winter and spring sports will be made at a later time.
The release said that students who do not adhere to rules for safety, particularly physical distancing and face covering requirements will not be allowed to participate.
The release also said current plan is subject to change pending health recommendations from various agencies, the Diocese of Arlington and VISAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.