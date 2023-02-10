Saint John Paul the Great High School has applied to join the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference starting with the 2023-24 academic school year.
If approved for admission, the Dumfries-based school, which opened in 2008, would move all 18 of their sports programs into the WCAC. Currently, the Wolves compete in the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference for all sports but football, wrestling and track because none of the other VCAC schools field those programs.
Boys basketball also remained an independent.
John Paul has considered joining the WCAC before, but held off committing until they felt they were big enough to compete with other schools on a consistent basis.
The WCAC is one of the premier Catholic high school athletic leagues in the country, including traditional powers in various sports like DeMatha, Good Counsel, St. John's College, Gonzaga, Bishop McNamara, Archbishop Carroll, Paul VI and Bishop O'Connell among others.
John Paul the Great is Virginia's largest Catholic high school between Richmond and Alexandria. It will be the southern most school in the WCAC, which is comprised of schools from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.
John Paul hopes to hear by June whether the WCAC has accepted them. Officials from John Paul met with the WCAC Athletic Board last year to apply for membership.
"Since our opening, we have played schools in the WCAC and now joining the conference will allow our athletes to be eligible to compete in conference championships," said Sister Mary Veronica Keller, John Paul's principal, in a press release. "Student opportunities would be enhanced because of the reputation of this conference.
We are excited by the many benefits we will realize by having all our 18 sports programs join the WCAC. Saint John Paul the Great will be assured of a consistent game schedule and students will have the ability to be nominated for all conference selections. While we will have the WCAC as our core schedule, we will continue to schedule teams and compete in VISAA (Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association)."
The Wolves have experienced athletic success, winning five Virginia Catholic Schools state championships in boys cross country as well as the VISAA Division I boys cross country title in 2021.
John Paul won its first state title in boys track and field at the 2012 Virginia Catholic State Championship.
