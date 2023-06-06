Samantha Borrayo struck out 12 and singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday as host Osbourn Park defeated Grassfield 1-0 in the Class 6 state softball quarterfinals.
Borrayo's walk-off hit brought in Sade Brooks Robinson from third base.
Osbourn Park (21-4) advances to Friday's state semifinals at John Champe High School where it will face either Madison or Robinson at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, Borrayo pitched a masterful performance in allowing six hits and one walk in the victory. The Yellow Jackets outhit Grassfield 10-6.
Cordia Hirschy, Brooks-Robinson and Mia Gamble each had two hits for Osbourn Park.
KELLAM 4, COLGAN 2: Host Kellam hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to win Tuesday's Class 6 state quarterfinal.
Colgan (18-7) tied the game at 2-all in the top of the sixth inning on a hit by Izzy Adame.
Dorsey Grose struck out nine in 6.1 innings for Colgan.
