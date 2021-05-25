WOODBRIDGE 7, FOREST PARK 3: The visiting Vikings (7-1 in Cardinal District, 8-1 overall) rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the top of the seventh by scoring five runs.
Sarah Medellin recorded the key hit with a grand slam to break a 3-3 tie with two outs.
Woodbridge led 1-0 through the first three innings before Forest Park scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Each team scored a run in the sixth.
Woodbridge outhit Forest Park 9-4. Medellin finished the game 2 for 3. Ryleigh Moore was 1 for 2 with one run scored and two RBIs and two walks, Hailey Johnson 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Lexi Beach was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Ari Prymak earned the win on the mound. She pitched the full seven innings, striking out six and giving up no earned runs, four hits and two walks.
For Forest Park (5-4, 6-5), Olivia Langley was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jenna Langley 1 for 2 with two runs scored and Kassidy Garvey 1 for 3 with one RBI.
Jenna Langley took the loss. She struck out four and allowed six walks, nine hits and seven earned runs in seven innings.
