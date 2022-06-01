After enduring an early season filled with some hard knocks, Colgan senior Connor Knox rose to an occasion the Sharks had been saving him for.

Despite being eased into action early in the season due to shoulder tendinitis, Knox put the top-seeded Sharks on his proverbial shoulders with the season on the line by striking out 11 Battlefield hitters and allowing just four balls to leave the infield en route to a 3-0 shutout Tuesday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.

Defending champion Colgan (23-1) hosts Freedom-South Riding (23-1) Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title. Both teams advance to the June 7 state quarterfinals.

Sharks coach Mike Colangelo, who graduated from George Mason, said when Knox, who signed with Mason, was injured in the preseason he “slow played” Knox’s usage out of deference to Patriots’ pitching coach Shawn Camp, whom Colangelo called ‘’one of my best friends.’’

“He (Knox) was hurt after the second scrimmage—just tendinitis, nothing serious—but like we do with all our Division 1 pitchers—we didn’t want to hurt him, but we knew if we were going to (be in contention to) win a state championship, he was going to have to be our guy," Knox said. "So we slow played it for moments just like these. And he rose to the occasion tonight."

Knox kept Battlefield (20-5) off balance with good command, especially of his breaking ball.

“When his breaking ball is on,’’ Colangelo said. “He’s the best there is.’’

Of the four hits Knox allowed, one was an infield single by Kehler Hamilton in the second and a leadoff bunt single to Kyle Zambrana in the third. He struck out the side twice, once in the first and once in the sixth.

During a stretch from late in the fourth inning through the sixth, Knox fanned six of the seven batters he faced. The only other out during that stretch was a pop out to first by Carson Cho.

He ran into trouble in the fourth when Hamilton reached on an error, but Knox was able to coax a double play ball from Joey Swekosky and then after yielding a single to Estridge fanned Jack Wingard to end it.

Knox said he had a good feel for his breaking pitches all game, but credited help from pitching coach Derek Justice with getting him through rough patches in the game.

“He told me to throw it, and not worry about spin. He said the movement would come,’’ Knox said. “I couldn’t have done it without Derek and his advice.’’

Colgan used aggressive baserunning in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Battlefield starter Carson Estridge retired the first two hitters fairly easily before yielding a two-out single to left by Brett Renfrow. He moved to second on a passed ball, then stole third and came home on an errant throw by Battlefield catcher J. P. Williams.

Moments later, Jae’dan Carter scored when Evan Blanchard laced a double to right.

Colangelo said the Sharks had a goal of limiting Battlefield to eight or fewer baserunners (six was the actual number) and to use another weapon in its arsenal—speed. Battlefield is the only team to beat Colgan this season.

“We’ve stolen well north of 150 bases, so one thing’s for sure—we’re going to run.’’ Colangelo said. “Everything we laid out as part of our game plan worked. Unfortunately, for them (Battlefield) their season is over. As a high school coach, there are a lot of teams I like to beat. But not that team. That’s a great group of kids.’’

Colgan added its final run in the second inning when John Stansbury drew a two-out walk and eventually advanced to third on an infield single by Brandon Cassedy. Stansbury then stole home as part of a double steal to make it a 3-0 game.

Knox credited a strong early start with helping him stay strong mentally, but said it was his teammates that lifted him most.

“Getting the lead early gave us momentum, and our team had a lot of positive attitudes," Knox said. "Honestly, without their positive attitudes, I don’t think it (his performance on the mound) would have been possible.’’