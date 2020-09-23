With the 2020-21 regular-season and postseason dates and game allotments in place, local high schools district have begun the process of creating their own schedules.
CLASS 6
Under the current format, football will hold six regular-season games over seven available dates so that a bye week is included.
For safety reasons, the first two varsity games can be played on Feb. 22 (Monday) and Feb. 27 (Saturday) as well as Feb. 26 (Friday). The rest of the dates would fall on Fridays (March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2).
Schools can schedule six Friday night football games if they so choose.
The six-team Cedar Run District and the seven-team Cardinal District will only play district opponents. Each Cedar Run school will play another district team twice with only the second matchup counting in the district standings. Patriot and Unity Reed, for example, will play each other twice. All Cedar Run football games will begin Feb. 26 and play six straight Fridays. The Cardinal District football season will start Monday, Feb. 22.
For other team sports with the exception of lacrosse, the Cedar Run District will have home and away games with each of their district opponents and fill out open spots with Cardinal District teams. The Cardinal District will also hold home and away games with their district opponents and fill out remaining spots with Cedar Run District schools.
No decisions have been made yet about district tournaments for the Cardinal and Cedar Run districts. They are allowed and won’t count against a team’s regular-season limit, but one key question will be whether they are financially feasible if current Phase III guidelines are in place that only allow maximum gatherings of 250 people. Another consideration is whether there is enough room in the tight schedule for district tournaments.
More clarity was expected after the Sept. 24 regional meeting.
CLASS 3 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
The district’s seven teams, which includes Brentsville and Manassas Park, will play each other twice and then fill in the remaining openings with other opponents, preferably ones close by. Manassas Park hopes to fill its schedule with local teams like Kettle Run, Unity Reed, Osbourn and others.
For football, Manassas Park originally planned on playing an independent schedule this season and return to a district schedule for 2021. Instead, the district agreed to bring the Cougars back this season. Manassas Park will have six district games, starting Feb. 22 against visiting William Monroe at 7 p.m.
Brentsville football opens up Monday, Feb. 22 at home against George Mason.
The regional format remains the same as in years past. Eight teams will advance based on power point ratings. Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said the region is still working out the details for individual sports. The Northwestern District does not hold district tournaments.
