Denzel Lambert scored Woodbridge’s lone touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Joshua Brayman in the second quarter in the Vikings’ 7-6 win over visiting North Stafford Thursday.

Woodbridge (1-1) got on the scoreboard first before North Stafford recorded an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines failed to convert their two-point conversion.

Michael Dankwa led Woodbridge 40 rushing yards on 10 carries. Brayman was 8 of 20 for 59 yards and one interception.

Jabari Odoemenem led Woodbridge’s defense with eight tackles and one tackle for loss. Jeremiah Aliu added four tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss and Xavier Simmons had three tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.