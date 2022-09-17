Braden Boggs threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more as visiting Battlefield improved to 3-0 Friday with a 48-0 non-district win over winless Hylton.
Boggs finished the night 6 of 7 passing for 113 yards. Brandon Binkowski and Josh Bushrod each caught a touchdown pass.
Jelon Johnson added two rushing touchdowns on runs of 38 and 7 yards and overall carried the ball three times for 51 yards. Battlefield led 41-0 at halftime.
Caleb Woodson scored Battlefield's first touchdown on a 75-yard return off a blocked field-goal attempt in the first quarter.
Calum O'Shea rounded out the scoring with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. He was also 5 of 7 passing for 39 yards.
Mason Kerr had a fumble recovering and Jayden Blackstock recorded an interception.
WOODBRIDGE 27, MASSAPONAX 14: Amaan Lewis was 8 of 11 passing for 128 yards and one touchdown and one interception in the Vikings’ non-district win on the road.
Michael Dankwa added two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries for 54 yards.
Denzel Lambert caught three passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Ja’bari Odoemenem had five catches for 66 yards.
JOHN CHAMPE 49, COLGAN 29: Ryan Westhoff threw for 166 yards on 13 of 21 passing and one touchdown, while Devyn Smith was 3 of 3 passing for 93 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Sharks dropped to 2-2.
Tyler Henry caught one touchdown pass and Maichus Langley two.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Brentsville 42, James Wood 0
Herndon 49, Osbourn Park 0
Briar Woods 36, Forest Park 35
Osbourn 12, Potomac 7
Freedom-South Riding 47, Gainesville 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.